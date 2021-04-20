US killer requests death by firing squad in Nevada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Death chamber gurney at a prison in the US
Nevada state prosecutors propose executing Zane Michael Floyd by lethal injection (file photo)

A killer who may become the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years has requested the use of a firing squad rather than lethal injection.

Lawyers for Zane Michael Floyd, who are fighting a possible June execution date, say their client's request is "not a delaying tactic".

In court documents seen by the Associated Press, lawyers say the method is "less painful".

The use of firing squads to carry out the death penalty is rare in the US.

Federal public defence lawyer Brad Levenson said Floyd wanted to avoid the proposed three-drug lethal injection put forward by the state.

But any challenge to the proposed process requires that an alternative method be submitted, and Mr Levenson said gunshots would be "the most humane way".

Execution by firing squad is currently only permitted in three states - Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah - and the procedure has not been used since 2010.

Prosecutors have said they will call for an execution warrant against Floyd next month, with a possible date for his death in early June. It would be the first execution in Nevada since 2006.

Floyd, 45, was convicted of fatally shooting four people and seriously injuring another at a supermarket in Las Vegas in 1999.

He was sentenced to death after pleading guilty the following year.

Floyd has appealed against his sentence numerous times, and his lawyers have said that he would seek clemency from the Nevada State Pardons Board on 22 June.

His request last year for the US Supreme Court to hear his case was rejected.

This latest appeal comes weeks after members of the Nevada Assembly - the lower house of the Nevada state legislature - voted in support of a bill to abolish the death penalty in the state.

If passed with a majority vote in the Nevada Senate, the bill would overturn the state's death sentences to become sentences of life in prison without parole.

There are currently 70 people on death row in Nevada - one of 27 states that retain the death penalty, according to the US Death Penalty Information Center. The state has only once granted clemency since 1976.

You may be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • US bombers could go back on alert if ICBMs are curtailed, top general says

    U.S. Strategic Command head Adm. Charles Richards argued in favor of keeping new ICBMs on track during a Tuesday congressional hearing.

  • Killer in Indianapolis FedEx shooting browsed white supremacist websites - police

    The attacker, Brandon Hole, also killed himself in last Thursday's attack, and four of his victims were members of the Sikh religious community. "I am going to point this unloaded gun at the police and they will shoot me," he told his mother, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's incident report. When the police arrived at their home, one of the officers said he had noticed that Hole had white supremacist websites opened on his computer.

  • Russia defends foreign navy limits amid buildup near Ukraine

    Russia insisted Tuesday that it has the right to restrict foreign naval ships' movement off Crimea, rejecting international criticism amid Western worries about a Russian troops buildup near Ukraine. Ukraine last week protested the Russian move to close broad areas of the Black Sea near Crimea to foreign navy ships and state vessels until November.

  • Rebels vow to take capital after Chadian president killed

    N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s president of three decades died of wounds suffered during a visit to front-line troops battling a shadowy rebel group, the military announced Tuesday, as the insurgents vowed to take the capital in what could become a violent battle for control of the oil-rich Central African nation. The military quickly named President Idriss Deby Itno's son as the country's interim leader, capping a series of stunning announcements that came just hours after the 68-year-old Deby had been declared winner of an election that would have given him another six years in power.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of murder, manslaughter in the death of George Floyd

    Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of all charges against him in the killing of George Floyd. After less than 12 hours of deliberations, the jury returned the verdicts against Chauvin, finding him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020.

  • Ohio shooting: Columbus police shoot dead black teenage girl

    The shooting in Columbus happened as police were responding to an attempted stabbing call, media say.

  • Covid-19 in India: Why second coronavirus wave is devastating

    A deadly second wave has overrun hospitals and even crematoriums in India.

  • '90210' star AnnaLynne McCord says she has dissociative identity disorder: 'All of my roles were splits'

    McCord said she first realized she might have DID, a condition previously known as multiple personality disorder, while filming a horror movie.

  • Iran says it only enriched its uranium to 60% as a show of strength, and can revert to nuclear-deal levels if the US lifts sanctions

    Iran said it wanted to show its strength after an attack on its Natanz nuclear plant earlier this month, which it blames Israel for.

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • During Chauvin trial closing arguments, prosecutor tells jury 'Believe your eyes'

    During closing arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, prosecutor Steve Schleicher told the jury to listen to common sense as they consider the evidence in the death of George Floyd. “Believe your eyes,” he said. “What you saw, you saw.”

  • McEnany branded hypocrite for telling Biden words can inflame violence as president comments on Chauvin trial

    The comments were made the day after jurors began deliberations in the trial

  • From toilet paper to diapers, here's a list of household staples that are about to get more expensive

    From Huggies diapers to Tampax, Dunkin coffee, and Cheerios, many top goods will get more expensive in the coming months.

  • Chris Evans responds to Lizzo's drunk DM: 'I've done worse on this app lol'

    On Saturday, Lizzo revealed that she had drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' DMs on Instagram but didn't get a reply. The actor has finally responded.

  • It's pointless to wear a surgical mask over a fabric mask - the other way around is most effective, study finds

    Wearing a surgical mask over a cloth mask does not provide added benefit, a study found. It's just as effective as wearing a surgical mask on its own.

  • Head of NY school that suspended teacher over ‘white shaming’ comments recorded agreeing with him

    Paul Rossi accuses the school of ‘demonising’ white people in its curriculum

  • Mads Mikkelsen accidentally left his highly secret James Bond script on a plane

    The actor landed the role of "Casino Royale's" villain, Le Chiffre, but could have lost his career if the script had ended up in the wrong hands.

  • Satellite Images Show Russia Massively Bulking Up Military Near Ukraine Border

    Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/ReutersA day after the European Union’s top diplomat warned that over 100,000 Russian troops have now gathered on Ukraine’s border and in annexed Crimea, new satellite images show the mighty stockpile of military equipment that the Kremlin has deployed to back them up.On Monday, the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said a massive Russian army has gathered on the Ukraine border, adding: “It’s the highest military deployment of Russian army in Ukrainian borders ever... When you deploy a lot of troops, a spark can jump here or there.”Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land GrabOn Tuesday, the satellite images published by the Wall Street Journal showed the extent of the Russian force that’s causing so much concern. The photos, taken between March 27 and April 16 by commercial satellite company Maxar Technologies, show that Russia is gathering fighter jets, attack helicopters, and even building a new military hospital.Experts say the range and number of fighter jets gathered are a cause for sharp concern. Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was the top NATO military commander when Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014, told the Journal: “They have appropriately deployed the various elements of airpower that would be needed to establish air superiority over the battlefield and directly support the ground troops.”Dan Jablonsky, the chief executive of Maxar Technologies, said the company decided to make its images public so that the world knows more about what Russia is planning on the Ukraine border. “I think it removes some of the uncertainty and doubt about what is really happening in a fairly critical region of the world,” said Jablonsky.Putin Reignites Ukraine Conflict as Rift With Biden Blows UpU.S. officials are also showing increasing concern about what could happen in the region. The U.S. estimate of the number of Russian troops in Crimea or near Ukraine stands at 80,000, according to the Journal—double the number of troops deployed to the region just one month ago. However, the officials said they would expect to see bigger ammunition stockpiles and more military hospitals if a large-scale invasion was imminent.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Journal: “In a few weeks from now they will be close to sufficient combat readiness to pursue a military escalation. By our estimations, their combined military force will reach over 120,000 troops by then... We don’t know whether Putin will decide to attack, but he will certainly be ready to do so.”Last week, during a call between President Joe Biden and Putin, the White House said the U.S. president “emphasised the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Hal Rogers of Kentucky fined for bypassing House security

    Rep. Hal Rogers faces a $5,000 fine for failing to submit to security screening before entering the U.S. House floor earlier this month.

  • Are COVID Vaccine Side Effects a Good Sign?

    Photo: GettyIf someone gets a headache or feels a bit under the weather after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, it’s become common to hear them say something like “Oh, it just means my immune system is really working hard.” On the flip side, when people don’t notice any side effects, they sometimes worry the shot isn’t doing its job or their immune system isn’t reacting at all.Is there any link between what you can notice after a vaccine and what’s happening on the cellular level inside your body? Robert Finberg is a physician who specializes in infectious diseases and immunology at the Medical School at the University of Massachusetts. He explains how this perception doesn’t match the reality of how vaccines work.What does your body do when you get a vaccine?Your immune system responds to the foreign molecules that make up any vaccine via two different systems.The initial response is due to what’s called the innate immune response. This system is activated as soon as your cells notice you’ve been exposed to any foreign material, from a splinter to a virus. Its goal is to eliminate the invader. White blood cells called neutrophils and macrophages travel to the intruder and work to destroy it.This first line of defense is relatively short-lived, lasting hours or days.The second line of defense takes days to weeks to get up and running. This is the long-lasting adaptive immune response. It relies on your immune system’s T and B cells that learn to recognize particular invaders, such as a protein from the coronavirus. If the invader is encountered again, months or even years in the future, it’s these immune cells that will recognize the old enemy and start generating the antibodies that will take it down.In the case of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, it takes approximately two weeks to develop the adaptive response that brings long-lasting protection against the virus.Be Very, Very Skeptical of These ‘Bad News’ Vaccine ReportsWhen you get the vaccine shot, what you’re noticing in the first day or two is part of the innate immune response: your body’s inflammatory reaction, aimed at quickly clearing the foreign molecules that breached your body’s perimeter.It varies from person to person, but how dramatic the initial response is does not necessarily relate to the long-term response. In the case of the two mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, well over 90 percent of people immunized developed the protective adaptive immune response while fewer than 50 percent developed any side effects, and most were mild.You may never know how strongly your body’s adaptive immune response is gearing up.The bottom line is you can’t gauge how well the vaccine is working within your body based on what you can detect from the outside. Different people do mount stronger or weaker immune responses to a vaccine, but post-shot side effects won’t tell you which you are. It’s the second, adaptive immune response that helps your body gain vaccine immunity, not the inflammatory response that triggers those early aches and pains.What are side effects, anyway?Side effects are normal responses to the injection of a foreign substance. They include things like fever, muscle pain and discomfort at the injection site, and are mediated by the innate immune response.Neutrophils or macrophages in your body notice the vaccine molecules and produce cytokines—molecular signals that cause fever, chills, fatigue and muscle pain. Doctors expect this cytokine reaction to happen any time a foreign substance is injected into the body.In studies where neither recipients nor researchers knew which individuals were getting the mRNA vaccine or a placebo, approximately half of people aged 16 to 55 who received a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine developed a headache after the second dose. This reaction may relate to the vaccine—but a quarter of people who received just a placebo also developed a headache. So in the case of very common symptoms, it can be quite difficult to attribute them to the vaccine with any certainty.Researchers anticipate some reports of side effects. Adverse events, on the other hand, are things that physicians do not expect to happen as a result of the vaccine. They would include organ failure or serious damage to any part of the body.The blood clots that triggered the U.S. to pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are a very rare event, apparently happening with one-in-a-million frequency. Whether they are definitely caused by the vaccine is still under investigation—but if scientists conclude they are, blood clots would be an extremely rare side effect.What component in the shot causes side effects?The only “active ingredient” in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is the mRNA instructions that tell the recipient’s cells to build a viral protein. But the shots have other components that help the mRNA travel inside your body.To get the vaccine’s mRNA into the vaccinated person’s cells where it can do its job, it must evade enzymes in the body that would naturally destroy it. Researchers protected the mRNA in the vaccine by wrapping it in a bubble of lipids that help it avoid destruction. Other ingredients in the shots—like polyethylene glycol, which is part of this lipid envelope—could cause allergic responses.If I feel sick after my shot, does that signal strong immunity?Scientists haven’t identified any relationship between the initial inflammatory reaction and the long-term response that leads to protection. There’s no scientific proof that someone with more obvious side effects from the vaccine is then better protected from COVID-19. And there’s no reason that having an exaggerated innate response would make your adaptive response any better.Both the authorized mRNA vaccines provided protective immunity to over 90 percent of recipients, but fewer than 50 percent reported any reaction to the vaccine and far fewer had severe reactions.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.