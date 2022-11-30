Daily Briefing: US in the knockout stage

The United States men's national team bested Iran 1-0 last night and will now ascend to the next stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Also in the news: China's former President Jiang Zemin has died at 96 and tornadoes are gripping parts of the South.

USMNT reaches knockout stage

The United States men's national team moved on to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday in Qatar. Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute for the Americans, who bunkered down in the second half and defended furiously as Iran pushed for a tying goal. Read more

What it means: The U.S., which finished runner-up in Group B with five points, will face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Group winner England, which defeated Wales 3-0, will play Senegal in the knockout round.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion in the Group B finale against Iran. He was ruled day-to-day, per a spokesperson for U.S. Soccer.

Analysis: Of course it's Pulisic who sends USMNT into knockout rounds at World Cup.

What made the World Cup possible: Qatar admits to a handful of migrant worker deaths at stadiums. But more than 6,500 reportedly died and thousands of others want compensation.

📷 Photo of the day: Unforgettable images from USMNT vs. Iran 📷

United States forward Christian Pulisic scores a goal; midfielder Weston McKennie battles for the ball; midfielder Tyler Adams takes a header: Click here to see all the best photos from the match-up between the USMNT and Iran.

USMNT forward Christian Pulisic scores a goal against Iran during the first half.

Former president who guided China’s rise dies

Former President Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. He was 96. A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 turmoil, Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Read more

Story continues

More news from China: Protesters angry at China's lockdowns call for Xi to resign.

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin watches the proceedings at the opening session of the 18th Communist Party Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Nov. 8, 2012. Jiang has died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at age 96.

More news to know now

Major tornadoes tear across the South

Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of damage from the potent storms late Tuesday, but multiple tornado warnings were issued. More than 25 million people are in the path of the vast storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk for strong storms. Meanwhile, heavy snow was snarling traffic in parts of the Upper Midwest. Read more

Happening now: As Mauna Loa spews lava, Hawaii officials warn residents to be ready for worst-case scenario.

The Justice Department will appoint a third-party manager to handle the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

This photo provided by Craig Ceecee shows a tornado shelter opened by the Oktibbeha County Emergency Management agency on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi.

Senate advances same-sex marriage bill

The Senate has passed landmark bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex marriages. It's an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide. The bill approved Tuesday would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are enshrined in federal law. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to send the bill to the House and President Joe Biden’s desk. Read more

Club Q owner: Shooting massacre comes amid a new "type of hate" toward the LGBTQ community.

Point of view: Edicts on LGBTQ support at the World Cup only serve to keep the controversy going.

Mitch McConnell joins Republicans to denounce Donald Trump's dinner with a white supremacist.

A lone mourner stands amid chalk messages and a makeshift memorial for the victims of a mass shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.

Oath Keepers leader found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other charges tied to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Rhodes and four co-defendants – Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, Kelly Meggs and Ken Harrelson – were convicted by a Washington, D.C., jury Tuesday. Meggs was the only other defendant found guilty of seditious conspiracy. This is the first time in a decade the Justice Department has tried a seditious conspiracy case – defined as opposing the government of the United States by force. Read more

Encrypted messages, secret recording: Inside the Oath Keepers trial.

This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he testifies before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on charges of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Nov. 7, 2022. Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy on Nov. 29.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup, China, Oath Keepers, rail strike, LGBTQ: Daily Briefing