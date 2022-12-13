US, S. Korea, Japan to curb illicit N Korea cyber activities

NINIEK KARMINI and HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Senior diplomats from the United States, South Korea and Japan agreed Tuesday to boost efforts to curb North Korea’s illicit cyber activities and other methods to finance its nuclear program and evade international sanctions.

Meeting in Indonesia’s capital, the three envoys in charge of North Korea’s nuclear program also agreed to strengthen their trilateral security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile arsenals.

In his opening remarks, Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy who also serves as Washington’s ambassador in Jakarta, said that North Korea’s provocative run of missile tests this year has proven yet again that the North “presents one of the most serious security challenges in the region and beyond.”

Calling North Korean threats “a global issue,” Sung Kim said the challenges posed by North Korea can only be addressed when the international community stands together and speaks with one voice.

After the meeting, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the three envoys decided to “double down their efforts to block North Korea’s financing of nuclear and missile programs via cyber activities and other means and its attempt to evade sanctions on the North.”

North Korea has been under 11 rounds of United Nations sanctions imposed over its repeated nuclear and missile tests since 2006. South Korean officials said recently that North Korea has been turning to cybercrime and covert ship-to-ship transfers of unauthorized goods as a way to violate those U.N. sanctions.

In recent months, North Korea test-fired dozens of missiles, including powerful ballistic weapons that flew over Japan and demonstrated a potential to reach the American mainland. But the U.N. Security Council has failed to adopt fresh sanctions on North Korea because of opposition from China and Russia, two veto-wielding members that are locked in confrontations with the United States.

Kim Gunn, the South Korean envoy, said North Korea’s nuclear ambitions would only undermine its own security, prolong its diplomatic isolation and worsen its economic hardships. He expressed hopes that North Korea would return to denuclearization talks while repeating a demand for China, the North’s last major ally and economic pipeline, to play a constructive role to help resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.

Takehiro Funakoshi, the Japanese envoy, said that North Korea’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test prompted Tokyo to increase its defense budget.

“We will examine all options, including counter-strike capabilities,” Funakoshi said. He said that Japan will be more vigilant against malicious cyber activities by North Korea though it remains committed to seeking dialogue with the North.

__

Hyung-jin Kim reported from Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

  • World-record nonuplets return home to Mali from Morocco

    The nine Malian babies had been receiving specialist care in Morocco where they were born last year.

  • Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting

    A former Texas police officer on trial for murder testified Monday that he made mistakes, but said he had no choice when he fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019 while staring down the barrel of a handgun she was pointing at him. Aaron Dean said Atatiana Jefferson had the gun “pointed directly at me” but repeatedly acknowledged his actions were “bad police work” on the fourth day of his trial in the killing of the 28-year-old woman. It was Dean’s first public statement in the more than three years since the white Fort Worth officer shot Jefferson while responding to a call about an open front door.

  • Freed Russian arms dealer Bout joins Kremlin-loyal ultranationalist party

    Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer freed on Thursday after 14 years in U.S. custody in exchange for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, has joined the Kremlin-loyal ultranationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), its leader said on Monday. In a video posted on Telegram, LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, standing on a stage beside Bout, said: "I want to thank Viktor Anatolievich (Bout) for the decision he has made and welcome him into the ranks of the best political party in today's Russia." Despite its name, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) has since its founding in 1991 espoused a hardline, ultranationalist ideology, demanding Russia reconquer the countries of the former Soviet Union.

  • European Parliament's Kaili ousted from post as she denies corruption charges

    The European Parliament's political groups voted on Tuesday to strip Eva Kaili of her role as vice president over a major corruption scandal, just as her lawyer said she denied any wrongdoing in her first public comment on the case. Kaili, one of 14 vice presidents of the parliament, was among four people arrested and charged in Belgium at the weekend over allegations that World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making. The scandal has triggered outrage in Brussels and raised concerns among EU lawmakers and political leaders that the incident could further dent the EU's image at home and abroad, prompting the assembly to quickly cut ties with Kaili.

  • Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations

    Wait, no Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lawrence or Keke Palmer? These stars were shut out when the Golden Globe Awards announced 2023 nominations on Monday.

  • Moroccan World Cup 'dream' faces biggest test against France

    Morocco's improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist is playing defending champion France and its star striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of soccer superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Wednesday's match has cultural and political connotations — Morocco was under French rule from 1912-1956 — and the outcome is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams.

  • 'Inexcusable': Illini basketball coach doesn't hold back after weekend loss

    Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood laments his team's lack of leadership and effort after weekend loss to Penn State.

  • GTA Online update release time: When does Los Santos Drug Wars launch?

    Los Santos Drug Wars is the next big update for GTA Online, brining back some old characters and adding new missions and vehicles.

  • Brooke Burke, 51, shares her favorite tips to staying in shape during the holidays

    Brooke Burke, a former host on "Dancing with the Stars" is a fitness enthusiast who launched her workout app Brooke Burke Body in 2017. She's since launched Longevity.

  • Crypto winter end in sight as Ethereum looks to shake the chills- analysts

    The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX - the latest in a series of liquidity squeezes and bankruptcy filings that have shaken investors - has underscored the need for more regulations in the highly speculative sector. Ethereum and projects focused on real world functionalities and utility are expected to drive the next leg of growth. While bitcoin may still test a potential low of $10,000-$12,000, it could recover to $30,000 in the second half of 2023, according to Matthew Sigel, VanEck's head of digital assets research.

  • How nuclear fusion works, and why it's a big deal for green energy that scientists made a 'breakthrough'

    Department of Energy researchers are expected to announce that they created a nuclear fusion reaction that produced more energy than was put into it.

  • Why Jalen Washington’s long-awaited debut for UNC basketball is important for Tar Heels

    The North Carolina freshman hadn’t played organized basketball since the summer of 2021, but the skilled 6-10 forward could be a big boost for the Tar Heels’ frontcourt.

  • Biden admin declines to call Viktor Bout a terrorist, says it remains ‘vigilant’ against threat to Americans

    National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan declined to call Viktor Bout a terrorist despite his conviction for conspiring to kill Americans.

  • Packers’ playoff chances get some help during bye week

    It provided only a small bump, but the Packers got some help in the form of losses by the Giants and Seahawks during the bye week.

  • K-pop star Jin from BTS begins military service

    What can Jin from BTS expect from his time in the South Korean army?

  • NFL fans were surprised Jerry Jeudy wasn’t ejected vs. Chiefs

    Jerry Jeudy caught three touchdown passes after this 😳

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested with U.S. set to unseal indictment

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, and is facing criminal charges in the United States, according to a Bahamian official.

  • Ukraine's sudden flurry of diplomatic activity

    STORY: In a flurry of diplomacy on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with the leaders of the U.S., France and Turkey.With the war now dragging into a tenth month, there appears to be no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.In his nightly address, Zelenskiy said he was constantly working with partners, adding that he expects some important results next week from a series of international events.It's rare for Ukraine's president to hold talks with all three leaders in just one day.During his call with Biden, the U.S. leader promised to help boost Ukraine's air defense to protect the civilian population.Zelenskiy said his call with French President Emmanuel Macron, earlier in the day, had lasted more than an hour.The two leaders spoke about "defense, energy, economy, diplomacy."While Zelenskiy's call with Turkey's President Erdogan focused on making sure Ukraine can export its grain.In turn, Erdogan's office said the Turkish leader also had a call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Erdogan had called for a quick end to the conflict.Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" designed to disarm its neighbor, while Ukraine and its allies say it's an unprovoked act of aggression.On the ground in Ukraine, heavy fighting continues with the entire eastern front line continuously being shelled.Moscow is also targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians.

  • Jackson State football close to naming T.C. Taylor as Deion Sanders' successor | Report

    T.C. Taylor, former Jackson State football star, is close to becoming Deion Sanders' successor as Jackson State football coach, according to a report.

  • Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius Is Visually Stunning

    Typical sedans have a three-box profile, but the new Prius appears as one, smooth, continuous form.