US Labor Department Has ‘Grave Concerns’ About Fidelity’s Plan for Bitcoin in 401(k) Retirement Plans, Wall Street Journal Reports

STORY: Russia's invasion, which it calls a "special operation," has forced Sweden and Finland to reassess their longstanding military neutrality, and they are expected to announce in May whether they will join the U.S.-led alliance.“The parliament and the government of Finland together with the president will assess all the implications of the new security situation and will have to consider the question of whether to apply for membership of NATO. Decisions in this issue will be taken very soon,” Marin said after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday (April 28) Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance.The Finnish prime minister also urged for more effective sanctions against imports of energy from Russia.Russia, with which Finland shares a 810-mile border, has said it will deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in its Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad if Finland and Sweden decide to join NATO.