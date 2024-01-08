US launches first Moon landing mission since Apollo as Vulcan takes off

The Vulcan rocket launches on its debut flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US on January 8, 2024 - JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century blasted off early on Monday.

Space robotics firm Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander began its journey toward space at 2:18am eastern standard time (07:18 GMT) after launching off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

It was being carried on the first flight of Vulcan, a powerful new rocket built by United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

If all goes to plan, Peregrine would mark the first US soft landing on the moon since the final Apollo landing in 1972, and the first-ever lunar landing by a private company - a feat that has proved elusive in recent years.

It is set to touch down on a mid-latitude region of the Moon called Sinus Viscositatis, or Bay of Stickiness, on February 23.

Until now, a soft landing on Earth’s nearest celestial neighbour has only been accomplished by a handful of national space agencies: the Soviet Union was first, in 1966, followed by the United States, which is still the only country to put people on the Moon.

China has successfully landed three times over the past decade, while India was the most recent to achieve the feat on its second attempt, last year.

Now, the United States is turning to the commercial sector in an effort to stimulate a broader lunar economy and ship its own hardware at a fraction of the cost, under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

The mission, called Cert-1, will also carry on board the cremated remains of several people associated with the original Star Trek TV series - CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images

Controlled touchdown on the Moon is a challenging undertaking, with roughly half of all attempts ending in failure. Absent an atmosphere that would allow the use of parachutes, a spacecraft must navigate through treacherous terrain using only its thrusters to slow descent.

Private missions by Israel and Japan, as well as a recent attempt by the Russian space agency have all ended in failure - though the Japanese Space Agency is targeting mid-January for the touchdown of its SLIM lander launched last September.

On board Peregrine are a suite of scientific instruments that will probe radiation and surface composition ahead of planned future human missions.

It is hoped the project will help pave the way for the return of astronauts later this decade as part of the NASA-led Artemis programme, in preparation for future missions to Mars.

Cremated remains onboard

But the lander also contains more colourful cargo, including a shoebox-sized rover built by Carnegie Mellon University, a physical Bitcoin, and, somewhat controversially, cremated remains and DNA, including those of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, legendary sci-fi author and scientist Arthur C. Clarke, and a dog.

The Navajo Nation, America’s largest Indigenous tribe, has said sending these to the Moon desecrates a body that is sacred to their culture and have pleaded for the cargo’s removal. Though they were granted a last ditch meeting with White House, NASA and other officials, their objections have been ignored.

The Vulcan rocket’s upper stage, which will circle the Sun after it deploys the lander, is meanwhile carrying more late cast members of Star Trek, as well as hair samples of presidents George Washington, Dwight D Eisenhower and John F Kennedy.

Its launch was a crucial first for ULA. Vulcan has spent roughly a decade in development to replace the organisation’s workhorse Atlas V rocket and rival the reusable Falcon 9 from Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the satellite launch market.

Two aerospace giants behind project

ULA was formed in 2006 in a merger of Boeing’s and Lockheed’s rocket programs. The two aerospace giants own the company in a 50-50 split, though they have been seeking a sale of the business for roughly a year.

That raises the stakes for Vulcan’s mission. And the US Space Force, a key customer for Vulcan, sees the launch as the first of two verification flights required before it can put national security payloads aboard.

“It’s really, really important for ULA’s forward succes s... Everything is better for them if it goes well,” George Sowers, ULA’s former chief scientist and one of the architects of its Vulcan program, said of the mission. “But it’s certainly not the end of the world if it doesn’t.”

ULA’s two operational rockets, the Atlas V and giant Delta IV Heavy, are set to retire in the coming years, leaving Vulcan the lone successor to carry on the company’s perfect mission success rate. The new rocket already has a multibillion dollar backlog of some 80 missions.

The Atlas V’s retirement was put in place when its Russian-made RD-180 engines - stemming from a partnership established in the 1990’s post-Cold War detente - drew concern from US lawmakers after Russia invaded Crimea in 2014.

Meanwhile, SpaceX’s insurgent Falcon 9, a reusable launcher offering cheaper rides into Earth’s orbit, eroded ULA’s monopoly on national security missions. That helped pave the way for Vulcan’s development, whose mission price starts at roughly $110 million.