US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

2
ELLIOT SPAGAT
·4 min read

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system for migrants seeking exemptions from pandemic-era limits on asylum — the U.S. government's latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection began allowing migrants to make appointments up to two weeks out using its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020. CBPOne is poised to replace an opaque, bewildering patchwork of exemptions to a public health order known as Title 42 under which the government has denied migrants' U.S. and international rights to claim asylum since March 2020.

Until now, CBP has arranged exemptions through advocates, churches, attorneys and migrant shelters, without publicly identifying them or saying how many slots were available. The advocates have chosen who gets in, with CBP having final say.

Under the new system, migrants apply directly to the agency and a government official will determine who gets in. Their appointments will be at one of eight crossings — at Brownsville, El Paso, Hidalgo and Laredo in Texas; Nogales, Arizona; and Calexico and San Diego in California.

Exemptions for Title 42 are meant to go to the most vulnerable migrants.

Thursday's rollout is separate from measures announced last week to expel migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to Mexico under Title 42 and — at the same time — allow up to 30,000 migrants from those four countries to be admitted to the United States every month under humanitarian parole for two years if they apply online, pay their airfare and provide a financial sponsor.

While the administration previously signaled that it would introduce CBPOne for people seeking asylum at land border crossings with Mexico, the speed of change caught advocates off-guard.

“Utter and complete confusion,” said Priscilla Orta, an attorney at Lawyers For Good Government's Project Corazon in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

U.S. officials told advocates Friday they expected the app to be ready in a month, Orta said. Then on Monday, advocates were informed the rollout had been moved up to this week.

Under Title 42, the U.S. has expelled migrants 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. To qualify for an exemption under CBPOne, migrants must have a physical or mental illness, disability, pregnancy, lack housing, face a threat of harm, or must be under 21 years old or over 70.

The government’s app is currently available only in English and Spanish and requires access to a smartphone, email and reliable internet.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Florida Democrat and Haitian American, expressed concern that the app wasn't available in Haiti's primary languages, Creole and French.

The Homeland Security Department didn't immediately respond to specific questions about the rollout but said the app will be available to migrants in central and northern Mexico. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that it allows people "to seek protection in a safe, orderly, and humane manner and to strengthen the security of our borders.”

It's the administration's latest attempt to address extraordinarily high numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of whom are fleeing inequality and violence at home. U.S. authorities stopped migrants 2.38 million times in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, up 37% from 1.73 million times during an unusually busy 2021.

Savitri Arvey, a senior policy adviser at the Women’s Refugee Commission, said she struggled to explain all the recent policy changes to migrants during a visit to Monterrey, Mexico.

“It was just impossible in (migrant) shelters,” she said Thursday. ”‘There’s this option for you, Venezuelans but not for you, Central Americans,’” she said.

Some advocates welcomed the new system for seeking exemptions, saying it the old one was rife with favoritism and prone to corruption. CBP began working with advocacy groups to select people who are exempt from Title 42 during President Joe Biden’s first year in office.

Albert Rivera, director of the Agape Mision Mundial shelter in Tijuana, said he previously didn’t have the connections to help migrants get exemptions, but on Thursday a Mexican woman at his shelter was able to sign up for an online appointment.

“We feel excited,” said Rivera said. “Everything was a monopoly.”

Last month, The Associated Press reported that Calvary Church in the San Diego suburb of Chula Vista was getting 40 exemptions a day and doling them out to people who paid $1,800 each or $3,500 for a married couple. Asylum is supposed to be free and intended for those most in need. About a week after the AP story ran, the church-linked group that facilitated exemptions, Most V USA, said CBP decided to stop working with it.

CBP has been giving 180 exemptions a day in San Diego, Enrique Lucero, director of migrant affairs for Tijuana, Mexico, said this week. El Paso, Texas, was said to be getting 70 exemptions a day.

___

Associated Press writer Terry Spencer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Migrants can now use mobile app to request entry at U.S. border

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border can now use a mobile app to schedule a time to approach a land port of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed on Thursday, a move intended to reduce unauthorized crossings but which has sparked concerns over privacy and access. The app, called CBP One, is available in English and Spanish and will allow migrants in Central and Northern Mexico who upload biographical information and a photo to request an appointment at one of eight ports in Texas, Arizona and California, according to a fact sheet. The administration had announced it would expand its use of CBP One, giving asylum seekers direct access to enter their information as a pre-screening step before an appointment.

  • Numbers of refugees, asylum-seekers increase in Germany

    More than 244,000 people applied for asylum in Germany last year, and more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees came to the country looking for shelter from Russia's war, the government said Wednesday. The No. 1 country of origin for asylum-seekers was Syria, followed by Afghanistan, Turkey and Iraq. Ukrainian refugees don’t need to apply for asylum, because they immediately received temporary residency status.

  • Fast turnaround: Feds approve first Cubans to come to the U.S. under new parole program

    Some Cubans have already been cleared to come to the U.S under new parole program intended to curb irregular migration

  • North America's first ladies visit Templo Mayor

    STORY: Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutierrez with her American counterpart, Jill Biden, and Canadian first lady Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, listened to the explanations of the Templo Mayor museum's guide as they looked at the pre-Hispanic pieces on exhibition, such as the monolith of big dimensions of the Earth goddess Tlaltecuhtli.Templo Mayor is a pyramid-shaped temple built by the Aztecs in the 14th century and is one of the capital's top attractions.Their often bloody reign ended when they were subjugated in 1521 by the Spanish, led by Hernan Cortes.Mexico's President, Andres Manual Lopez Obrador, is hosting U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from Monday to Wednesday for the first summit between the three since late 2021.The three leaders will take steps to promote the North American semiconductor industry, enhance cooperation to root out lethal drugs, and improve legal pathways for migrants, the White House said in a statement ahead of the meeting between the three.

  • Police searching for gunman that shot man in the face in Logan

    The shooting happened at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street in April.

  • 50 years later, the future of Title IX is the rights of transgender students

    Title IX is increasingly being used to protect non-binary and LGBTQ youth. This is how the landmark law that’s turning 50 is entering a new frontier.

  • Woman in her twenties killed and another injured in dog attack

    A woman in her twenties has died and another is in hospital after a dog attacked members of the public.

  • California picks up debris from latest storm, braces for the next

    Rain-soaked Californians took advantage of a break in a weeks-long deluge to haul away dead trees, restore downed power lines and prepare new stacks of sandbags before another series of storms hits the state beginning Friday. In Monterey County along the state's central coast, communities near the still-rising Salinas River were under an evacuation order, as authorities warned that the cresting waterway could cut off homes and businesses from essential services. As many as 19 people have been killed in the storms, including two deaths announced on Wednesday - one person found dead in a submerged car in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, and another who was pulled from the American River in El Dorado County on Jan. 3.

  • A mom with a gun stopped an attempted kidnapping of her son in a Des Moines skywalk

    Shay Lindberg drew her gun to ward off 2 people who are accused of trying to abduct her son in the Des Moines skywalk.

  • How the distortion of Martin Luther King Jr.'s words enables more, not less, racial division within American society

    The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses a cheering crowd in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 27, 1965. Bettmann/Getty ImagesU.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is just the latest conservative lawmaker to misuse the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to judge a person on character and not race. In the protracted battle to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, Roy, a Republican, nominated a Black man, Byron Donalds, a two-term representative from Florida who had little chance of winning the s

  • Tensions rise, hope falls: Border Patrol detains migrants near Sacred Heart

    The crowd of migrants around Sacred Heart had vastly grown and quickly spilled onto surrounding streets and alleys in South El Paso.

  • Newly elected 'anti-woke' member a focus of Lafayette school board meeting

    Hockema's views on "traditional values" led to the large gathering at Monday's Lafayette School Corp. school board meeting.

  • House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

    The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.

  • CBS News Reporter Spars With Karine Jean-Pierre Over Classified Biden Docs

    CNNWhite House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sparred with CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe on Thursday, with the White House reporter pressing the top aide on why she won’t say more about the discovery of classified documents at multiple locations associated with President Joe Biden.“What is the definition of transparent in this case?” O’Keefe asked. He and other reporters had grilled Jean-Pierre on when the White House found out about the documents and when it decided to inform the public

  • Housing: Key takeaways at the start of 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Seana Smith break down some of the biggest house market takeaways from realtors and industry analysts.

  • FAA audio reveals moments between air boss, pilots before fatal Wings Over Dallas crash

    “Roll the trucks,” the air boss alerted to deploy emergency assistance quickly after the deadly plane crash at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show.

  • Carvana, Michigan reach deal that leaves used car megastore without license in state

    Carvana reached a settlement with Michigan regulators to resolve an ongoing dispute and will give up its dealer license in the state for three years.

  • Florida School Raises Nearly $5,000 For New Wheelchair For 13-Year-Old Student

    "I feel really happy, and I feel like it’s my birthday.”

  • Lansing police release video from fatal Jan. 5 shooting of man on Irene Court

    The video images appear to show a man walking toward officers with an object in his hands before they shot and killed him last week.

  • Inside hospitals and morgues in China, where COVID-19 is surging

    China is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases after relaxing restrictions. Experts predict at least 1 million there will die of the virus in 2023.