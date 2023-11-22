US launches retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militants
ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy breaks down the threat of escalation after the U.S. military says it launched a retaliatory attack on Iran-backed militants.
ABC News national security and defense analyst Mick Mulroy breaks down the threat of escalation after the U.S. military says it launched a retaliatory attack on Iran-backed militants.
Nuclear research hub, the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), confirmed that it fell victim to a data breach on Tuesday.
AutoZone announced that it had been hacked back in May as part of a vulnerability in a file transfer program that impacted millions of people.
Goldman Sachs is predicting good news for an electric vehicle market hit by lagging demand, with falling prices the key factor.
Experts say that learning about Gen Z's fashion choices can help people understand the generation as a whole.
Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, a Fortune 500 company that provides title insurance and settlement services for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced on Tuesday that it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident that impacted certain FNF systems..” The company filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying that it has launched an investigation, hired “leading experts” to help, alerted law enforcement, and “implemented certain measures to assess and contain the incident.” “Among other containment measures, we blocked access to certain of our systems, which resulted in disruptions to our business,” the report read, adding that this affected services related to title insurance, escrow, other title-related services, and mortgage transactions.
Grab a Bissell vacuum for just $78, a 55" smart TV for under $200 and much more!
Grab an amazing deal on jeans that will make you look — and feel — terrific.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde pick college football rivalry week’s biggest matchups against the spread on today’s episode of Race for the Case.
The Chargers' star pass rusher could reportedly return before the end of the season.
The race to find a rare Snoopy too is taking over the internet. The post The rush to buy a ‘Puffer Jacket Snoopy’ shows just how far Gen Z’s obsession with the cartoon dog has gone appeared first on In The Know.
Ninety percent of survey respondents said they plan on spending as much on cannabis, or more, than they have for past Thanksgivings.
These are the lowest prices of the year. The post The UGG Black Friday sale is officially live, and boots, slippers and more are up to 60% off appeared first on In The Know.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
Are you ready for the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?
This week's Thursday Night Football game will be held on Black Friday. Here's what you need to know.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
Get any edition of the Apple AirPods on sale on Amazon for Black Friday. The AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max are included!
Shop sweaters, dresses, coats and more. The post Banana Republic’s Black Friday deals are here, and almost everything is 40% off appeared first on In The Know.
Here's everything you need to know about Android 14, and all the new features it brings.
There’s no blueprint for a team on the outskirts of national notoriety looking to break into the conversation — or at least, there wasn’t. But the Buffs may have written one.