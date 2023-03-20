US Lawmaker Divisions Over FDIC Cap Threaten Action on Failing Banks

5
Laura Litvan, Mike Dorning and Emily Wilkins
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- House conservatives said they would oppose any universal guarantee of bank deposits above the current $250,000 FDIC insurance cap, even as other lawmakers said they’re weighing a statutory increase in the limit following two recent bank collapses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The House Freedom Caucus’s position complicates any congressional effort to raise the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation limit on deposit insurance. Republicans control the House with just a four-seat majority, and the bloc of about two dozen populist representatives holds significant sway over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his leadership team.

“Any universal guarantee on all bank deposits, whether implicit or explicit, enshrines a dangerous precedent that simply encourages future irresponsible behavior to be paid for by those not involved who followed the rules,” the Freedom Caucus said in a statement. The group also said the US Federal Reserve should phase out its new lending program that aided Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank “as soon as possible.”

Their call came as Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, said he is “open” to an idea put forth by mid-sized banks to extend FDIC insurance to deposits of all sizes for the next two years, but he isn’t in a hurry to do so.

Warner, a member of the Banking Committee, said he remains concerned that lifting the current $250,000 cap on deposit insurance could encourage unwarranted risk-taking and doesn’t “want to rush because to take that leap is a big leap.” At the same time, he said expanded deposit insurance could stave off consolidation in the banking industry that could eliminate some mid-size banks.

Republican Representative Andy Barr of Kentucky, chair of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Monetary Policy, said Monday that he’s “still gauging” support among House Republicans for raising deposit insurance caps while adding that insuring 100% of all deposits “is not warranted.”

Hours later, Republican leaders, who are gathered this week at a retreat in Orlando, seemed to heed the call from conservatives by pushing for more oversight.

“We don’t need more statutes or regulations. We need better and more active supervision,” Arkansas Republican French Hill, the vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, told reporters. Hill said he wouldn’t support changing deposit insurance unless the Treasury Department and FDIC recommended it.

Another Republican, Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri, opened the door to guaranteeing all deposits for 30 to 60 days, saying that could “add to the calm of the situation.” But Luetkemeyer, a 30-year veteran of the banking industry, was non-committal.

“Regulators have taken action,” Luetkemeyer said. “I think that actually may be enough. But we’ll we’ll have to see.”

The collapse this month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank triggered a rush of deposits out of regional lenders and into the nation’s largest banks. Customers worried by the bank failures took refuge in institutions seen as too big to fail.

The 2008 Dodd-Frank law set the current $250,000 deposit cap, and while Congress has the power to raise it again, it’s not yet clear if legislation doing so can pass.

President Joe Biden’s administration could theoretically act on its own but faces legal obstacles.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified under questioning from Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma last week that the unlimited FDIC backstop approved for Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank depositors didn’t apply to other banks.

Yellen said a bank “only gets that treatment” if supermajorities of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve boards and Yellen in consultation with the president “determine that the failure to protect uninsured depositors would create systemic risk.”

Lankford and other lawmakers have been concerned that large depositors are leaving their local banks for the perceived safety of larger institutions.

Senators who have talked up raising the FDIC insurance cap include Republicans Mitt Romney of Utah and Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Democrat Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Warner, who spoke at a breakfast Monday with reporters sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor, said he was also “wide open” to other changes in banking rules, despite his support for a 2018 law that relaxed regulations on mid-size banks that some Democrats are now blaming for the banking crisis.

He said that he would support any efforts by regulators to claw back bonuses that executives received before their banks failed and is examining legislation other senators have proposed to mandate compensation clawbacks.

The Mid-Size Bank Coalition of America, which includes banks with assets as much as $100 billion, asked regulators to lift the current cap on deposit insurance, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

“Notwithstanding the overall health and safety of the banking industry, confidence has been eroded in all but the largest banks,” the group said in the letter to regulators, which added that the flight of depositors from regional banks would accelerate if another one fails.

--With assistance from Gillian Tan and Steven T. Dennis.

(Updates with comments from Republicans, starting in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks St

  • FHLB Issues $304 Billion in a Week as Banks Boost Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank System issued $304 billion in debt last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public data. That’s almost double the $165 billion that liquidity-hungry lenders tapped from the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Resc

  • House conservatives voice opposition to any increased guarantees on bank deposits

    The House Freedom Caucus voiced their disapproval on Monday to any increased guarantees on bank deposits, a proposal that has gained traction in recent weeks since the collapse of two major U.S. banks. Members of the House Freedom Caucus released a statement Monday stating their concerns of “big government bailouts” regarding banks. The caucus, which…

  • European Officials Urge Calm on AT1s, But Investors Sell Anyway

    (Bloomberg) -- European authorities sought to restore investor confidence in the sort of risky bank bonds that were wiped out in the shotgun deal to save Credit Suisse Group AG, telling them that they should only face losses after shareholders are fully written down.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist

  • DeSantis faces political minefield with possible Trump indictment

    Former President Trump’s claim that he’ll be arrested in New York on Tuesday is putting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a bind as he moves toward a likely 2024 White House bid, forcing him to reckon with his increasingly tense relationship with the former president. The bombshell prediction — and Trump’s plea for his…

  • Regional Banks Want FDIC to Guarantee Deposits for Two Years

    A group of mid-size banks are concerned about bank runs after three bank failures occurred in March.

  • First Republic Stock Plummets On S&P Downgrade, Possible JPMorgan-Lead Capital Raise

    Reports of a possible share sale, and a second ratings downgrade deeper into 'junk' status, has First Republic trading firmly lower Monday.

  • Credit Suisse bank: UBS is in talks to take over its troubled rival

    Emergency talks are underway in Zurich as regulators seek a deal for Credit Suisse before Monday.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bank stocks gain as markets digest Credit Suisse rescue

    Bank stocks rallied on Monday and a cross-asset scramble for safety abated, as investors heaved a tentative sigh of relief that a historic weekend rescue of financial heavyweight Credit Suisse is containing the banking crisis for now. Sunday saw the most dramatic state intervention since the 2008 global financial crisis, with UBS buying Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a takeover backstopped by unlimited funding pledges from the world's top central banks.

  • How the FDIC Acts When Banks Fail

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is doing what it was designed to do when banks like Silicon Valley and Signature Banks go under: cover insured deposits. Here’s how the FDIC works and why it was created.

  • Credit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Employees of Credit Suisse Group AG, desperate to learn of the fate of the Swiss bank after days of chaos and confusion, dialed into a hastily arranged call Sunday night after its $3.25 billion government-driven sale to UBS Group AG had been announced.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist

  • Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

    The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. One is the Kennebec River, dammed by Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that the dams are not likely to jeopardize the continued existence of the salmon if conservation measures are taken.

  • Is My IRA Protected in a Bankruptcy?

    Learn which types of IRA accounts are protected from creditors in a bankruptcy, and to what dollar value each type of IRA is protected.

  • The Broader Banking Panic Is Over. Why First Republic Stock Keeps Falling.

    JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon is leading discussions with other Big Bank CEOs to shore up the regional bank, a report says.

  • From Bear Stearns to Credit Suisse: Crises, Mergers and Bailouts

    (Bloomberg) -- From as much as $96 billion to around $3 billion: Credit Suisse Group AG is poised to join the historic ranks of finance giants sold at fire-sale prices in the grip of a market crisis.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to

  • Dow rises over 350 points as investors assess bank risks ahead of Fed’s next rate decision

    U.S. stocks resumed their rally in Monday afternoon trading as investors looked favorably upon the latest efforts to stave off a global bank crisis ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve interest-rate decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 367 points, or 1.2%, to 32,229. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) rose almost 10 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,640 as it toggled between gains and losses.

  • Warren Says She Favors Increasing FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling for more US deposits to be covered by federal insurance and demanding government probes into whether lax regulation fueled this month’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion Of

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Top Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally as Banking Jitters Ease: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Group AG’s Middle Eastern shareholders, which together own about a fifth of the Swiss bank, are among some of the biggest losers in the

  • First Republic Bank’s stock plummets and Peloton’s stock falls while New York Community Bank shares soar, and other stocks on the move

    MOVERS &AMP; SHAKERS Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS. Stock gainers: New York Community Bancorp Inc.

  • Toxic Oil Sands Spills Spur Canada to Boost Oversight

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s federal government is stepping up environmental oversight in Alberta’s oil sands after Imperial Oil Ltd. and the provincial regulator were slow to report toxic spills.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndStocks Stage Relief Rally as Banking