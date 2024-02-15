US lawmaker subpoenas Commerce Department over firearms export documents

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A senior U.S. House Republican lawmaker on Wednesday subpoenaed the Commerce Department over records related to the agency's decision to temporarily stop issuing export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition.

The Commerce Department on Oct. 27 issued a pause for around 90 days to assess the "risk of firearms being diverted to entities or activities that promote regional instability, violate human rights, or fuel criminal activities." The pause remains in effect.

Representative James Comer, chair of the House of Representatives Oversight and Accountability Committee, said on Wednesday that the department had failed to provide documents the committee has been seeking since November.

A Commerce Department spokesperson said the agency had "received the subpoena and are committed to cooperating with the committee’s inquiry." The committee in January threatened a subpoena if the department did not turn over records sought.

The subpoena seeks to force Commerce to hand over a range of documents by Feb. 28. At issue are all documents and communications between the Commerce Department and the White House regarding the export pause.

Comer said in a letter on Wednesday to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo that the committee is reviewing "possible politicization of Commerce’s activities to further build out American industry’s access to global markets."

In November, 46 Republican senators, including the chamber's top Republicans, Mitch McConnell and John Thune, said they had "significant concerns" about the pause," saying it "puts at stake U.S. commercial and economic interests" as well as U.S. national security and foreign policy. A similar letter was sent by House Republicans.

The pause on export licenses for firearms and ammunition sales to nongovernmental users has some exemptions, including export licenses for Ukraine and Israel, and some other close allies.

The export halt covers most of the guns and ammunition that could be purchased in a U.S. gun store. Overseas customers include distributors and stores that sell firearms.

The Republican Party has consistently defended gun ownership rights for Americans under the U.S. Constitution, while many Democrats have urged new gun restrictions in a bid to address the rising number of mass shootings.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in WashingtonEditing by Chris Reese, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler)