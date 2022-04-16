US lawmakers affirm Japan alliance eyeing China, North Korea

FILE - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence on April 8, 2022. Kishida and visiting U.S. lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to working together under a longstanding bilateral alliance on Saturday, April 16, amid heightened global tensions spanning the war in Ukraine to threats from neighboring China and North Korea. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
YURI KAGEYAMA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.S. lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to working together under a longstanding bilateral alliance on Saturday, amid heightened global tensions spanning the war in Ukraine to threats from neighboring China and North Korea.

In a meeting over breakfast, the delegation, led by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, agreed with Kishida on the importance of maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific region,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

The six lawmakers’ visit follows their earlier stop in Taiwan, where they made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy, while issuing a warning to China. They met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday.

China carried out military drills near Taiwan in protest of the delegation’s visit. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was prepared “to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Japan has long been nervous about China’s stance on Taiwan, but such views, especially among conservative politicians seeking a more assertive military, have heightened since the war in Ukraine. The question is sensitive because Japan’s pacifist constitution adopted after its defeat in World War II bans the use of force in international disputes. Japan keeps its overseas military operations to peacekeeping and humanitarian relief.

Officially, Japan does not recognize Taiwan but they maintain friendly relations. The question of whether the U.S. would intervene in the case of a military invasion of Taiwan by China remains open. Analysts say Japan’s role in such a hypothetical situation is even more unclear because Japan houses a huge U.S. military presence under the alliance.

Kishida told the representatives from Congress that the bilateral alliance superseded political party divisions, and sought their understanding on Japan's role in working toward peace and prosperity in the region. Tokyo also asked for U.S. support for ongoing efforts by Japan to bring home Japanese who were abducted by North Korea decades ago, the ministry said. North Korea returned some of the abducted people in 2004.

China is against any official exchanges between Taiwan’s government and other foreign governments because it claims Taiwan is part of its national territory and not an independent country. China and Taiwan split after a civil war in 1949.

The U.S. delegation also includes Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas.

___

Associated Press Writer Huizhong Wu in Taipei, Taiwan contributed to this report.

Wu is on Twitter https://twitter.com/huizhong_wu

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Recommended Stories

  • Senior US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for visit

    A delegation of six U.S. lawmakers led by Republican Lindsey Graham from South Carolina arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a two-day visit that has already been denounced by China. The U.S. lawmakers are to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the island's defense minister. The visit is “again a demonstration of the U.S.'s ‘rock solid’ support and commitment to Taiwan" amid a “severe” situation in Ukraine, the island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

  • China stages military exercises as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

    China said its military staged exercises Friday to reinforce its threat to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, as U.S. lawmakers visited the island.

  • Kendall Stanley: The horrors of Ukraine

    Some tiptoe around the words “war criminal,” but that is exactly what the Russian troops and Russian president Vladimir Putin are — war criminals.

  • Shanghai reports more symptomatic COVID cases as more lockdowns imposed

    China's financial centre Shanghai reported a new record number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the country imposed new lockdowns, underscoring its "dynamic clearance" approach to COVID control. The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, an industrial area in the central province of Henan that houses manufacturing facilities of companies including Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday "to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation." Foxconn is the trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky says the world should be 'worried' about potential of Russian nuclear strike

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “all of the countries of the world” should be concerned that Russia could soon turn to nuclear weapons. "For them, life of the people is nothing," Zelensky told CNN.

  • UK asylum deal: Is Rwanda a land of safety or fear?

    Visitors to Rwanda are often impressed by its efficiency, but should be careful what they say.

  • Russia vows new strikes on Kyiv

    Russia promises more strikes on Kyiv after the Pentagon confirms two Ukrainian Neptune missiles caused the flagship of Putin’s Black Sea fleet to sink. The Kremlin’s stepped-up attacks come as Ukrainian police say more than 900 civilian bodies were discovered in Ukraine’s capitol once Russian troops left the area. Plus, President Zelenskyy asks President Biden to label Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

  • Climate change: Key UN finding widely misinterpreted

    Suggestions emissions could rise for another three years without dangerous warming are wrong, scientists say.

  • North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a massive civilian parade in the capital, Pyongyang, celebrating a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather in which thousands marched in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family, state media said Saturday. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade in Pyongyang, which could take place on the April 25 founding anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will further escalate its weapons testing in the coming weeks or months, possibly including a resumption of nuclear explosive tests or test-flying missiles over Japan, as it attempts to force a response from the Biden administration, which is preoccupied with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a rivalry with China.

  • On this day: Kobe goes for 50 versus Portland Trail Blazers

    On this date in 2006, Kobe Bryant logged his sixth 50-point game of the season to deliver a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • New York Gov. Hochul pledges $16 million to organizations at risk of hate crimes

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced nearly $16 million in funds to boost the safety of organizations at risk of being targeted by hate crimes. The 327 grants will help 205 organizations — including churches, synagogues, religious schools, civic groups and other nonprofits — secure their physical facilities to better protect the communities they serve. The funds can be used for interior or exterior security equipment such as alarms, fences, panic buttons, shatter-resistant glass and public address systems, among other items.

  • Why the forecast for nuclear war is clearing — a bit

    Why the forecast for nuclear war is clearing — a bit

  • From 'sister' to rival: Dem rising stars fight for Ga. seat

    After new congressional maps approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature made McBath's district more conservative, she decided to compete for Bourdeaux's seat. Bourdeaux, who has referred to McBath as a “sister" and previously campaigned alongside her, said in a recent interview that she was “pretty shocked” by the primary challenge. “If the shoe were on the other foot, it would not have crossed my mind in a million years to go over to the sixth (district) and run against her,” Bourdeaux said, lamenting that McBath was devoting resources to defeating her in the primary that could instead be directed at Republicans.

  • Kendrick Perkins shares bold Ben Simmons take before Celtics vs. Nets series

    Should Brooklyn not bring back Ben Simmons until next season? Kendrick Perkins shares a bold take ahead of Celtics-Nets first-round series.

  • 20-year-old man charged with hate crimes for attacks on 2 Sikh men in New York City

    One of the suspects who attacked and robbed two Sikh men in New York City’s Queens neighborhood has been arrested and charged with hate crimes. Hezekiah Coleman, 20, was previously taken into custody as a person of interest following the Tuesday assault in Richmond Hill. He has now been charged with one count of robbery and one count of aggravated harassment as well as two counts of robbery and one count of assault classified as a hate crime, according to the New York City Police Department.

  • Activist who was imprisoned in China returns to Taiwan

    A Taiwanese pro-democracy activist who served five years in China returned to Taiwan on Friday morning, a Taiwanese government ministry confirmed. Lee Ming-che was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2017 and charged with subversion of state power. Lee had given online lectures on Taiwan’s democratization and managed a fund for families of political prisoners in China.

  • Putin acknowledges that Western sanctions have started to hurt Russia's oil and gas industry

    The Russian president in a government meeting on Thursday warned that European efforts to replace Russian energy sources could be "extremely painful."

  • NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

    One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation. One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.

  • N. Korea marks key anniversary but no word on army parade

    North Korea on Friday celebrated the milestone birth anniversary of its late founder with a mass dance, fireworks and calls for stronger loyalty to his grandson and current leader Kim Jong Un, but there was no word on an expected military parade amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program. The 110th birthday of Kim Il Sung comes after North Korea conducted a spate of weapons tests in recent months, including its first full-range intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017. Experts say North Korea aims to expand its arsenal and ramp up pressure on the United States while nuclear diplomacy is stalled.

  • Macron, Le Pen decry 'shocking' Stellantis CEO pay

    French President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger in the French presidential vote, Marine Le Pen, on Friday both decried as “shocking” the multimillion euro payout to the CEO of carmaker Stellantis. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ remuneration package of 19.15 million euros just a year after the company was formed became an issue as Macron and Le Pen campaigned ahead of the April 24 runoff vote. Polls show purchasing power and inflation are a top voter concern.