US lawmakers flooded by Afghan evacuation pleas

Associated Press

Six drivers from the all-female W Series needed medical checks Friday, with two taken to hospital for further assessment, following a heavy crash during a qualifying session on the Spa-Francorchamps track in Belgium. British drivers Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton, Spain's Belen Garcia, Beitske Visser of the Netherlands, Norwegian Ayla Agren, and Fabienne Wohlwend of Liechtenstein were in the crash that happened at the notorious Eau Rouge section of the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit. Qualifying took place shortly after the end of the second practice session for Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix on the same track.