US lawmakers flooded by Afghan evacuation pleas

Hundreds of pleas for help are flooding into offices of U.S. lawmakers from people who are trying to fly out of Kabul airport ahead of the Aug. 31 evacuation deadline to withdraw all U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan. (Aug. 27)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories