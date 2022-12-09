US Lawmakers Want More Oversight of the Federal Reserve

1
Craig Torres
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An organizational loophole used by the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks to avoid complying with transparency requests is under fire from two US senators seeking to toughen congressional oversight.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren and Pennsylvania Republican Patrick Toomey plan on Friday to propose legislation to subject the regional branches to congressional information requests under the Freedom of Information Act.

“During the largest ethics scandal in the history of the Federal Reserve system, Fed officials have stonewalled the American people and slow-walked their representatives in Congress,” Warren said in a statement. ”This bipartisan bill is a necessary response to ensure that no financial regulators can ignore congressional oversight into ethics failures, and finally deliver more transparency and accountability for any wrongdoing.”

The Fed branches are currently exempt to these requests due to their quasi-private structure. The proposal would lift that barrier by having them considered federal agencies for the purposes of a FOIA request from a member of Congress. A spokeswoman for the central bank declined to comment on the bill.

While the bill may not stand much chance of becoming law before the end of the current Congress in early January — when Toomey leaves office — it does suggest a potential direction for future bipartisan examination of Fed reform.

It also exposes frustration among senators on both sides of the aisle in search of answers to ethics questions connected with the trading scandal that engulfed the Fed last year, and how firms get access to the Fed’s payment system.

Sarah Binder, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, called the legislation “the next stage in Congress’s decades-long demands for greater transparency from the Fed,” which historically has bipartisan support.

The proposal would exempt monetary policy, confidential supervisory information and personnel matters from general requests from members of Congress, though committee heads, ranking members and subcommittees could ask for supervisory and personnel files under confidentiality rules.

The “Financial Regulators Transparency Act of 2022” would also give Congress broad powers to obtain ethics-related information from the Fed and its regional banks, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other financial regulators.

Warren has sent several letters to the Fed over the past year requesting more information on possible ethics violations, and in her most recent correspondence to Chair Jerome Powell, she said the Fed has “repeatedly refused” her inquiries.

Toomey has had multiple exchanges with the Fed about how a financial technology company called Reserve Trust obtained a Fed master account, which allows integration into the central bank’s payment system. The account was later revoked.

“The Fed and regional Fed banks, despite being creatures of Congress, obstruct congressional oversight inquiries all too often,” Toomey said in a statement.

“In light of this persistent refusal to comply with reasonable requests for information from both Republicans and Democrats, I’m glad to join with Senator Warren in pursuing reforms that will compel these public institutions to be more transparent and accountable to the American people.”

Former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin was a Reserve Trust board member and her role in the Fed master account application was part of Toomey’s inquiry.

She was nominated by President Joe Biden to become Fed vice chair for supervision, but withdrew from consideration after it became clear she didn’t have the votes to be confirmed.

The bill would also make the Fed’s Inspector General an appointment of the president and subject to Senate confirmation. Currently, the inspector general can be hired by the Fed chair and fired by a Fed Board majority.

The Fed IG is currently reviewing the trading of current and former Fed officials, and earlier this year cleared Powell and former Vice Chair Richard Clarida of ethics violations.

Binder said the change in the IG appointment process would extend “Congress’s investigatory powers right into the Fed, possibly toughening the IG’s authority and willingness to challenge the Board.”

--With assistance from Molly Smith.

(Adds comment from Brookings scholar in seventh and final paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Turbulence still haunts LME nickel, months on from trade debacle

    With memories still fresh of the nickel market meltdown in March, the industry didn't need a reminder about just how dysfunctional the London Metal Exchange's (LME) nickel contract has become; but last month it got one anyway. Declining liquidity, together with low stocks, has led to high LME nickel prices this year, pushing up costs for industrial users already grappling with surging inflation. Global trade in metals is typically priced on the basis of LME contracts, but the lack of a reliable benchmark has led some nickel producers to take advantage by trying to go back to a system, used before there was a nickel contract, when they imposed prices on consumers, industry sources say.

  • SEC Presses Firms to Disclose Exposure to Crypto Bankruptcies

    (Bloomberg) -- Publicly traded companies exposed to the “crypto winter” and the collapse of FTX or other digital-asset companies might have to disclose those details to investors under new guidance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla

  • Gasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce

    Long lines for motorists at Venezuela's refueling stations are back due to repeated outages at state oil company PDVSA's refineries and a lack of diesel and gasoline imports. In 2020 and again in 2021, drivers had to line up for days to get gasoline and farmers halted work because of insufficient diesel. But Venezuela's refining network again is operating at a fraction of its capacity due to problems with deep-conversion units essential for motor fuel production, according to workers, leading to a new round of shortages.

  • Past vs. future: Raiders visit Rams for LA football showdown

    The Raiders were born in Oakland, and that's where they spent most of their life. Like so many other Californians approaching their 60s, they moved to Las Vegas a few years ago to get the modern, spacious new home they could never afford back in the Golden State. “A lot of old Raider fans, they stay Raider fans,” said Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, a Pasadena native born in 1995 during the same summer in which the Raiders left Los Angeles.

  • DocuSign Stock Spikes as Earnings Crush Estimates

    The e-signature software company posted better-than-expected results, as it shows signs of a turnaround after a post-Covid slump.

  • Swedish House Prices Drop Again as Market Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Swedish property prices deepened their decline in November, offering no respite for home owners as higher interest rates weaken a market that’s already among the worst performing among developed nations this year.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky T

  • New BOJ Leaders Should Rethink Policy, Fiscal Impact, Nakao Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan should review its policy with gradual adjustments in mind once the new leadership team is formed next spring, according to Takehiko Nakao, one contender to replace Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingChina Delivers First Homegrown Plane to Take

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Knocks GOP for ‘Acting Really Stupid’ About Midterms Mail-In Voting: ‘Like Little Babies Who Play Peekaboo’ (Video)

    "They’re pretending that the realities of modern politics still don’t apply to them," Scarborough added

  • Ex-JPMorgan Gold Trader Found Guilty in Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. gold and silver trader Christopher Jordan was convicted of wire fraud affecting a financial institution by a federal jury in Chicago, the latest win for US prosecutors in their crackdown on illegal “spoofing” trades and market manipulation.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets Wra

  • NFL odds, betting: Here's our blueprint for betting Rams-Raiders on Thursday night

    The Raiders are the right side, but here are some options for a wide variety of bets.

  • DocuSign stock surges on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DocuSign following third-quarter earnings.

  • Dollar edges up versus euro after U.S. producer inflation data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, casting doubts on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest rate hikes when it meets next week. U.S. producer prices (PPI) rose 0.3% last month, data showed, above the 0.2% forecast by economist polled by Reuters. While the PPI report showed the underlying trend in inflation is moderating, it heightened concerns among market participants that next week's consumer price inflation report, which comes out just before the Fed decision, could also surprise to the upside.

  • An Obscure Bank Found Its Key to Success. Then FTX Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. was dealing with the same problem many small US banks face: How do you differentiate yourself when larger competitors do everything you do, only better?Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak

  • Why Costco stock could power higher next year, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Analyst Corey Tarlowe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Costco earnings, inflation, club growth amid rising membership fees, gas demand, and the outlook for Costco.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Higher Despite Hot PPI, Sentiment Data As Fed Meeting Looms

    Wall Street is looking to close out a tough week with modest Friday gains ahead of the final Fed meeting of the year and uncertain growth and inflation prospects.

  • Members of Congress respond to Brittney Griner's release, share skepticism over deal

    Brittney Griner's detention in a Russian penal colony was a violation of human rights, but the terms of her prisoner swap were concerning, Congress members say.

  • Recession drumbeat gets louder as more U.S. CEOs strike mellow note for 2023

    Corporate America is starting to feel the chill of a looming recession as top executives from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Walmart Inc and United Airlines paint a grim economic picture for the coming year. The U.S. Federal Reserve's relentless war on inflation, which is at a multi-decade high, through aggressive rate hikes is roiling the economy and forcing companies to lower their earnings forecasts and rein in expenses. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a "mild to hard recession" next year as a slowing economy and runaway inflation hurt consumer spending, while Scott Kirby, his counterpart at United Airlines, has flagged plateauing demand for air travel, indicating "pre-recessionary behavior," in their interviews with CNBC this week.

  • Recent Price Trend in Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) is Your Friend, Here's Why

    If you are looking for stocks that are well positioned to maintain their recent uptrend, Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our "Recent Price Strength" screen.

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • 10-year Treasury yield jumps to almost 3.5% ahead of producer-price index report

    Bond yields rise as investors turn to Friday's PPI data, as well as next week's consumer-price index report and rate decision by the Federal Reserve.