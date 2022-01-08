US leaders pay tribute to late Democratic Senator
Two American presidents joined other Democratic leaders from around the country Saturday in commemorating former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. (Jan. 8)
Brooks was "glad" the Electoral Vote count had been disrupted, but other GOP members were "crying in the cloakroom for their safety," Ryan O'Toole said.
All of the news networks carried events marking the anniversary of January 6th, albeit with differences in tone and tenor, but by the time of the opinion-heavy primetime hours, there were wildly different characterizations of the significance of attack on the Capitol. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened his how at 8 PM ET saying that “today […]
In private, Manchin has said that he won't back legislation modeled after the Build Back Better Act and wants a fresh approach, per The Washington Post.
The political warrior who's been dubbed "Bush's Brain" said patriotism demands that Republicans condemn the Jan. 6 riots at the nation's Capitol.
Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer recounted being just 30 feet from "nasty, racist, bigoted insurrectionists" on January 6, 2021.
The development would give the GOP its preferred candidate in the hotly-contested swing state and comes after months of lobbying by GOP leaders.
"January 6 brought out into the light, the division, the lies," Representative Adam Kinzinger said.
Leaders in the Iowa Senate will no longer allow journalists to work at press benches in the Senate chamber, as they have for more than a century.
"My understanding is that none of the McCarthy staff were able to connect with him regarding the day's events," said Ryan O'Toole, a former aide.
Although the December jobs report missed expectations, Biden touted the speedy economic recovery and slammed GOP criticism on inflation as "malarkey."
Rep. Tina Kotek, D-Portland, will resign from the Oregon Legislature effective Jan. 21, ending her tenure in office and as the longest-serving House speaker in Oregon history.
A close ally of former President Donald Trump who spreads false election fraud theories also visited the Missouri State Capitol on Thursday.
Rep. Liz Cheney has confirmed that she snapped at Rep. Jim Jordan during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Cheney said to Jordan, "Get away from me. You f***ing did this," as House members were evacuating.
Former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Andrew Wheeler, Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's (R) nominee for state secretary of natural resources, may be in for a confirmation fight from the state Senate's Democratic majority.Although Republicans regained control of the state House of Delegates in November's elections, Democrats retain a two-vote majority in the state Senate. Confirmation fights are uncommon in the legislature, but...
The Florida Senate has accused a staff attorney for the ACLU of Florida of misinformation after he appeared as a private citizen before a redistricting committee to present a map he had drawn but failed to identify his employer, which had no role in the submission.
Gov. Laura Kelly issued a disaster emergency declaration Thursday after Kansas hospital leaders warned of the dire nature of the COVID-19 surge.
In a political landscape where the left and right agree on almost nothing, updating the Electoral Count Act of 1887 may be one area of common ground.
Democrats are voicing skepticism over Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) openness to discussing election law changes, warning that he's trying to distract from filibuster reform efforts. McConnell's decision to open the door this week to reforming an 1887 Electoral College law comes as Democrats are trying to cut a deal with Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on broader voting rights reforms that will require...