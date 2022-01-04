US-led coalition: Attack with 2 armed drones foiled in Iraq

A security official holds part of the wreckage of a drone with Arabic that reads, "revenge operations for our leaders," at Baghdad airport, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general. (International Coalition via AP)
QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA
·2 min read

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing U.S. troops in western Anbar province were destroyed on Tuesday, a coalition official said.

It was the second such attempted attack coinciding with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general near the Baghdad airport. On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing U.S. advisors at Baghdad airport.

According to the official, the fixed-wing drones rigged with explosives were engaged and destroyed by defensive capabilities at the Ain al-Asad airbase. An Iraqi military statement confirmed the attempted attack, saying the drones were shot down outside the parameters of the air base. The base houses troops with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq.

In Monday's attack, the drones were shot down by the C-RAM defense system that protects American installations in Iraq, and there were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, although one of the wings of the drones had the words “Soleimani’s revenge” painted on it, according to the coalition and Iraqi officials.

“These are attacks against Iraqi installations and an attack against the Iraqi people and the military that protects them," the coalition official said. “We maintain a minimal footprint on Iraqi bases."

“The coalition no longer has its own bases in Iraq,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The 2020 U.S. drone strike at Baghdad’s airport killed Gen. Qassim Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Pro-Iran Shiite factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for the killing and have conditioned the end of attacks against the U.S. presence in Iraq on the full exit of American troops from the country.

The U.S.-led coalition formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Islamic State group last month. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

“While we have ended our combat mission, we maintain the inherent right of self defense,” the coalition official said Tuesday.

___

Associated Press writer Zeina Karam in Beirut contributed reporting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea: Man who crossed DMZ into North was previous defector

    The man who crossed from South Korea to North Korea over the weekend is believed to be a previous defector from the North, officials said.South Korea's Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Monday that authorities believe the person who crossed the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) over the weekend "is a North Korean defector," according to Reuters. The ministry said it is working to verify facts connected to the situation.A ministry...

  • U.S. judge in Fort Worth blocks vaccine mandate for Navy SEALs in lawsuit against Biden

    “The Navy service members in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect,” Judge Reed O’Connor wrote.

  • Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom

    American-based activists are appealing to Tesla Inc. to close a new showroom in China’s northwestern region of Xinjiang, where officials are accused of abuses against mostly Muslim ethnic minorities. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, based in Washington, D.C., on Monday urged Tesla and its chairman, Elon Musk, to close the showroom and “cease what amounts to economic support for genocide.”

  • Six killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya

    Six people were killed and homes torched in a grisly attack by suspected Al-Shabaab fighters in a coastal region bordering Somalia, police and government officials said on Monday.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell issues dire warning about midterms: ‘Could be the last election’

    Democrat representative Eric Swalwell appeared on "All In With Chris Hayes," Monday.

  • Foxconn India plant unlikely to reopen until Jan 7, says government official

    Apple Inc supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Foxconn plant, located in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on Dec. 18, following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • Hezbollah leader launches verbal attack against Saudi king

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group verbally attacked the king of Saudi Arabia on Monday, saying Riyadh helped spread extremist Islamic ideology worldwide and is taking the thousands of Lebanese who work in the oil-rich Persian Gulf region “hostage.” Hassan Nasrallah’s statements during a speech in Beirut came in response to comments by King Salman, who called on the Lebanese in a speech last week “to end the terrorist Hezbollah’s control” of Lebanon. The comments come as Lebanese authorities are trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low in October when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports.

  • Trump Family Starts Airing Dirty Laundry to Fight Off Subpoenas

    Michael Zarrilli/GettyWith their backs pressed against the wall by two simultaneous tax-dodging investigations in New York, the Trump dynasty is starting to hit back.On Monday afternoon, copies of subpoenas and details about the investigation were exposed in court documents filed by attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his adult kids—Don Jr. and Ivanka. The trio are trying to avoid being forced to testify under oath in a civil investigation, saying their statements will simply be used

  • Trump and His Children Refuse to Be Deposed in Tax Dodging Investigation

    ALEX EDELMANThe Trump family was supposed to turn over records and testimony to the New York Attorney General related to the Trump family’s alleged tax dodging. Predictably, they didn’t. So now, investigators are turning up the heat on former President Donald Trump himself, Don Jr., and Ivanka.The three Trump family members are being added as “respondents” in an ongoing legal fight with New York Attorney General Leticia James, according to a document filed in New York state court Monday morning.

  • Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

    The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist had just rammed her vehicle three times with an SUV and was pounding on the window, challenging her to a fight. When she learned of the relationship, Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, recounting the July 29, 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended from Facebook hours after Twitter ban

    Congresswoman claimed data showed Covid-19 vaccine was unsafe

  • Queen of Corruption Imelda Marcos Expected to Return to the Presidential Palace

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c

  • 'Happy New Year A**hole': Michael Cohen Taunts After Bill Barr Served Lawsuit Papers

    Cohen is suing Barr and Trump for revoking his home confinement in alleged "retaliation" for writing a book about the former president.

  • Ted Cruz floats Biden impeachment if GOP takes back House

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in an interview Monday that it is likely that Republicans will win back the House in 2022, and said if they do, they will probably consider impeaching President Biden.

  • Stop counting warships. China's special-operations forces are Taiwan's real problem.

    As impressive as China's naval expansion has been, Chinese leaders may not rely on those ships to recapture Taiwan.

  • North Korean defector apparently sneaks back across DMZ to go home

    Officials say a man, reportedly a North Korean who defected to the South about a year ago, has made it back across no man's land. Why would anyone do that?

  • Peter Navarro: Trump Distributed Bogus Election Fraud Research to ‘Every’ Congressional Republican

    The former trade adviser discusses how he briefed Trump on election fraud and helped hatch a scheme to block the vote certification on Jan. 6. "There were over 100 congressmen ready to implement the plan," Navarro says

  • US could be under rightwing dictator by 2030, Canadian professor warns

    Canadian political scientist warns in op ed of Trumpist threat to American democracy and possible effect on northern neighborThe Steal: stethoscope for a democracy near cardiac arrest Donald Trump speaks in Greenville, North Carolina, last June. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters The US could be under a rightwing dictatorship by 2030, a Canadian political science professor has warned, urging his country to protect itself against the “collapse of American democracy”. “We mustn’t dismiss these pos