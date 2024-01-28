US-led talks aim for start to two-month ceasefire in Gaza

CIA director William Burns speaks to the US Senate intelligence committee last year. He is expected in Paris on Sunday for Gaza ceasefire talks - Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

With Joe Biden under pressure to see the war in Gaza ended before the November presidential election, US-led negotiators are reportedly closer to a new pause-for-hostages deal with more talks on Sunday.

Unlike the one-week pause last November, the planned ceasefire would last about two months, The New York Times reported, quoting US officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive talks.

The Telegraph reported last week that Israel had itself proposed a two-month pause in fighting in Gaza in exchange for the release of all remaining hostages held in the territory, according to the political website Axios. Officials had offered the deal to Hamas through mediators in Qatar and Egypt, reported, citing top Israeli officials. It would not include any agreement to end the war.

The Telegraph also reported late last week that the US president was understood to have told the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, during a telephone call the previous week that he must start scaling back his country’s operation in Gaza.

Mr Biden pressed Mr Netanyahu about his plan several times and told him he did not understand the “end state” the Israeli leader hoped for, the sources added. Mr Netanyahu reportedly replied that Israel had transitioned to low-intensity fighting in northern Gaza, but it was not ready to do so in the south and, if the Israeli military left now, Hamas would return.

Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Tel Aviv last October, soon after the Hamas attack - Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

More than 130 hostages are thought to still be held by the militant group and its affiliates, although several dozen are thought to have died since they were seized in the terror attack on October 7.

Now negotiators have developed a written draft agreement merging proposals offered by Israel and Hamas in the last 10 days into a basic framework that will be the subject of talks in Paris on Sunday, The New York Times said.

The agreement would not be the permanent ceasefire that Hamas has demanded for the release of all hostages, but ‘‘officials close to the talks believe’’ that if Israel halts the war for two months, it would likely not resume it in the same way that it has waged it until now, the newspaper said.

The truce would provide a window for a broader diplomatic resolution of the conflict, it said.

President Biden spoke by phone separately on Friday with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar, who have served as intermediaries with Hamas. He was also sending CIA director William Burns to Paris for Sunday’s talks with Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.

If Mr Burns makes enough progress, Mr Biden may then send his Middle East co-ordinator, Brett McGurk, back to the region to help finalise the agreement, the newspaper said.

US envoy Brett McGurk - Hadi Mizban/AP

“Both leaders affirmed that a hostage deal is central to establishing a prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensure additional lifesaving humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need throughout Gaza,” the White House said in a statement on Friday night summarising the President’s conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister.

“They underscored the urgency of the situation and welcomed the close cooperation among their teams to advance recent discussions.”



In a statement in Israel on Saturday, Prime Minister Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to securing the release of those hostages who were not freed as part of a more limited agreement in November.

“As of today, we have returned 110 of our hostages and we are committed to returning all of them home,” he said. “We are dealing with this and we are doing so around the clock, including now.”

The hostages have been in captivity since October 7, when Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel and killed an estimated 1,200 people and seized about 240 more in the worst terrorist attack in the country’s history. Israel’s military retaliation since then has killed more than 25,000 people, most of them women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. Some of those in the casualty count in Gaza may have been Hamas combatants.

In November a US-brokered, seven-day pause in the fighting resulted in the exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages by Hamas and about 240 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel. About 136 people seized on October 7 remain unaccounted for, including six American citizens, although about two dozen of those are presumed to be dead.

The deal now coming together would be more expansive in scope than the previous one, officials say, according to the New York Times.

In the first phase, fighting would stop for about 30 days while women, elderly and wounded hostages were released by Hamas. During that period, the two sides would work out details of a second phase that would suspend military operations for roughly another 30 days in exchange for Israeli soldiers and male civilians being held.

As Mr Biden prepares for what will most likely be a rematch with Donald Trump, a White House source has told Axios, the American news website, that Mr Biden could not risk the growing Palestinian death toll dominating the headlines.

Nearly three-quarters of voters aged 18 to 29 said they disagreed with the way Mr Biden was handling the conflict, according to last month’s New York Times/Siena College poll.