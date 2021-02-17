US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo, gravedigger Thomas Cortez watches as a refrigerated trailer is delivered to keep pace with a surge of bodies arriving for burials, mostly those who died from coronavirus, at the Hebrew Free Burial Association's cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 finds that life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Blacks losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the Gerard Neufeld Funeral Home during the coronavirus pandemic in the Queens borough of New York. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 finds that life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Blacks losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
1 / 2

US Life Expectancy

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 7, 2020 file photo, gravedigger Thomas Cortez watches as a refrigerated trailer is delivered to keep pace with a surge of bodies arriving for burials, mostly those who died from coronavirus, at the Hebrew Free Burial Association's cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York. A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 finds that life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Blacks losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
MARILYNN MARCHIONE

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.

Minorities suffered the biggest impact, with Black Americans losing nearly three years and Hispanics, nearly two years, according to preliminary estimates Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is a huge decline,” said Robert Anderson, who oversees the numbers for the CDC. “You have to go back to World War II, the 1940s, to find a decline like this.”

Other health experts say it shows the profound impact of COVID-19, not just on deaths directly due to infection but also from heart disease, cancer and other conditions.

“What is really quite striking in these numbers is that they only reflect the first half of the year ... I would expect that these numbers would only get worse,” said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, a health equity researcher and dean at the University of California, San Francisco.

This is the first time the CDC has reported on life expectancy from early, partial records; more death certificates from that period may yet come in. It’s already known that 2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths topping 3 million for the first time.

Life expectancy is how long a baby born today can expect to live, on average. In the first half of last year, that was 77.8 years for Americans overall, down one year from 78.8 in 2019. For males it was 75.1 years and for females, 80.5 years.

As a group, Hispanics in the U.S. have had the most longevity and still do. Black people now lag white people by six years in life expectancy, reversing a trend that had been bringing their numbers closer since 1993.

Between 2019 and the first half of 2020, life expectancy decreased 2.7 years for Black people, to 72. It dropped 1.9 years for Hispanics, to 79.9, and 0.8 years for white people, to 78. The preliminary report did not analyze trends for Asian or Native Americans.

“Black and Hispanic communities throughout the United States have borne the brunt of this pandemic,” Bibbins-Domingo said.

They’re more likely to be in frontline, low-wage jobs and living in crowded environments where it’s easier for the virus to spread, and “there are stark, pre-existing health disparities in other conditions” that raise their risk of dying of COVID-19, she said.

More needs to be done to distribute vaccines equitably, to improve working conditions and better protect minorities from infection, and to include them in economic relief measures, she said.

Dr. Otis Brawley, a cancer specialist and public health professor at Johns Hopkins University, agreed.

“The focus really needs to be broad spread of getting every American adequate care. And health care needs to be defined as prevention as well as treatment,” he said.

Overall, the drop in life expectancy is more evidence of “our mishandling of the pandemic,” Brawley said.

“We have been devastated by the coronavirus more so than any other country. We are 4% of the world’s population, more than 20% of the world’s coronavirus deaths,” he said.

Not enough use of masks, early reliance on drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, “which turned out to be worthless,” and other missteps meant many Americans died needlessly, Brawley said.

“Going forward, we need to practice the very basics” such as hand-washing, physical distancing and vaccinating as soon as possible to get prevention back on track, he said.

___

Marilynn Marchione can be followed on Twitter: @MMarchioneAP

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • North Korean escapee swims for six hours and crawls through drains to defect to South

    South Korea has admitted a second breach in border security in just four months after a man wearing a diving suit and flippers managed to slip across the heavily fortified crossing from the totalitarian North. The escape of the man, reported to be in his twenties, follows an audacious defection in November when a North Korean gymnast vaulted over a three-metre-high security fence without triggering any key sensors. The most recent defector was located on Tuesday after a three-hour manhunt in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South, near the coastal town of Goseong, South Korean officials said. According to a report by newswire Yonhap, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he had swum for about six hours and passed through an unprotected drainage tunnel to bypass border barricades in his quest for freedom. His footprints were found about two miles south of the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, and troops made first sighting of him through a surveillance camera at 4.20am. He was finally captured in the so-called civilian-control zone south of the DMZ, where no civilians are allowed to travel without military permit. He claimed he was a civilian and reportedly expressed his desire to defect.

  • Estonia warns of "silenced world dominated by Beijing"

    In its annual report released today, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service paints a stark picture of China's attempts to silence criticism and dominate key technologies in Estonia and other democracies.Why it matters: The small Baltic state has decades of experience in staring down Russia's authoritarian encroachment. China's actions in Estonia are now ringing similar alarm bells.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The report comes a week after Estonia and five other countries snubbed Beijing by sending lower-ranking ministers, rather than presidents or prime ministers, to the 17+1 summit convened by Chinese officials.What the report says: "Implementing China's foreign policy doctrine, or creating a 'community of common destiny,' will lead to a silenced world dominated by Beijing. Faced with growing confrontation with the West, China's main goal is to create a divide between the United States and Europe." The report's section on China highlights Beijing's growing ability to conduct influence operations in the West through economic leverage, surveillance of Chinese nationals abroad, and the cultivating of local elites.The report also warns China's leadership "has a clear objective of making the world dependent on Chinese technology," mentioning 5G maker Huawei and navigation system BeiDou.Background: Russia has long been Estonia's greatest security concern, particularly the threat of military invasion. China doesn't pose a military threat to Estonia. But throughout the 2010s, Estonia grew increasingly wary of Beijing's use of economic coercion for geopolitical ends, its cyber espionage, and its growing partnership with Russia. This year's foreign intelligence report uses the harshest language yet.The country's biggest worry is the "dismantling of the world order that has allowed Estonia to regain its independence 30 years ago, and also the prosperity and development that we have taken part of in the past 30 years," said Frank Jüris, research fellow at the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute at the International Centre for Defence and Security, located in Estonia's capital city Tallinn.The big picture: Estonia, like the Czech Republic, is more outspoken in its criticism of China than larger European countries like Germany and France. "This is not the first time that small European states have been the pioneers, leading in the right direction," said Jüris. "It was mostly the small European states who had experience with an aggressive Russia that warned other European states of the Russian regime. "Go deeper: Growing number of countries issue warnings on China's espionageLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas power outages visible from space during winter storm. Look at the stark change

    Take a look at the widespread Texas power outages visible from space.

  • PhD Student Dismissed From UIUC After Working Remotely to Protect His Mother

    A fourth-year doctoral candidate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) may face deportation after being dismissed from his studies due to noncompliance with COVID-19 testing. Yidong Chen, who goes by the nickname Ivor, lived with his mother in Champaign-Urbana while working remotely as a teaching assistant in the fall semester of 2020. Chen opted out of his university’s policy on COVID-19 testing, which changed multiple times throughout the past few months.

  • Rick Perry suggests Texans prefer blackouts to federal energy regulation

    Rick Perry once wanted to get rid of the U.S. Department of Energy. Now, he's apparently fine with temporarily ridding Texas of energy altogether. As the former Republican governor of Texas and energy secretary under former President Donald Trump, Perry had a lot to say about the state's ongoing blackouts amid an unprecedented winter storm. But even as it becomes clear Texas' energy system needs a major overhaul, Perry said Texans would rather remain in the dark if it meant keeping the federal government out, he told House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) office in a blog post published Wednesday. Perry, like other conservatives, blamed Texas' renewable energy sources for the outages, and alleged the Biden administration's focus on decreasing fossil fuel dependence would make this happen again. Perry did note that natural gas supplies most of Texas' power, not solar and wind, but still claimed Texas would refuse to adopt more of those renewable sources no matter how heavily the federal government subsidizes them. "Texans would be without electricity for longer than three days to keep the federal government out of their business," Perry said. "Try not to let whatever the crisis of the day is take your eye off of having a resilient grid that keeps America safe personally, economically, and strategically." More than 4 million households and energy customers in Texas first lost power on Sunday, and 2.5 million remain out as of Wednesday afternoon as temperatures remain near freezing. Several people have died because of the weather, with some people reportedly suffering carbon monoxide poisoning as they turned on ovens or sat in cars to keep warm. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingThe populists' slipperiest lieWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerability

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • Psaki pushes back on false claims that green energy sources caused power failures in Texas

    During the White House briefing on Wednesday, press secretary Jen Psaki corrected false allegations that renewable energy sources caused power outages after the winter storm in Texas.

  • Biden’s team tells Meena Harris to stop using Kamala’s image on products

    Harris’ activist-author niece has permission to sell out of the products related to her, but not restock them. Meena Harris, the author-activist niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been told by lawyers for President Joe Biden to stop using her aunt’s likeness on her products. Meena Harris’ brand, Phenomenal Woman, had previously used the vice president’s image in a book and a clothing line.

  • 4,000 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from freezing Texas waters

    Volunteers are racing to save the state's sea turtles as thousands suffer from hypothermia.

  • "Georgia was a fiasco": McConnell indicates he may get involved in Republican primaries

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) indicated in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday that he may become involved in the Republican primaries for the 2022 midterms.Why it matters: McConnell and the GOP will have to balance candidates aligned with former President Trump, who remains popular among Republican voters, and those more likely to win seats in contested states. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDemocrats regained control of the Senate after winning twin runoffs in Georgia, after Trump made baseless electoral fraud claims and phoned the state's top elections official to ask him to "find" enough votes to change the result."Georgia was a fiasco," is how McConnell summed it up to the WSJ. "We all know why that happened.What else he's saying: McConnell told the Journal that to retake the Senate, Republicans had to get "candidates who can actually win in November.""That may or may not involve trying to affect the outcome of the primaries," he said."I personally don’t care what kind of Republican they are, what kind of lane they consider themselves in. What I care about is electability."Of note: McConnell said he hadn't ruled out the prospect that Trump "may well be supporting good candidates.""I'm not assuming that, to the extent the former president wants to continue to be involved, he won’t be a constructive part of the process," McConnell said.Go deeper: McConnell's two-step portends challenge for Biden and SchumerMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free