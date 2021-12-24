US to lift omicron-linked travel ban on southern Africa

ASHRAF KHALIL
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries that it imposed to try to blunt the spread of the COVID omicron variant, the White House announced Friday.

The variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa, has since spread around the world. The World Health Organization and leaders in southern Africa criticized the travel ban as ineffective and unfairly damaging to local economies.

The Nov. 29 ban barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. The restrictions will be lifted on New Year's Eve.

White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Twitter that the decision was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Munoz said the temporary travel bans bought scientists necessary time to study the new virus variant and conclude that the current vaccinations are effective in blunting its impact.

Omicron is now spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., including among the vaccinated, but a huge majority of those being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

“The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted,” Munoz tweeted.

Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown; scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta. The government reports that 73% of new infections nationwide are from the omicron variant. But while breakthrough infections among vaccinated people have become common, they have rarely led to severe illness or hospitalization.

The rapid advance of omicron, along with more people gathering indoors during winter, has led to a major infection spike. The seven-day rolling average for U.S. COVID-19 cases climbed past 160,000 this week, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. That’s more than double the average in late November.

The rapid spread of the new variant hasn't overwhelmed most domestic hospital systems yet, but it has roiled businesses, sports leagues and Christmas travel plans across the country. Multiple NBA and NFL games have been rescheduled due to COVID outbreaks, and the Hawaii Bowl, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled outright after Hawaii was forced to withdraw. Three major airlines have cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights, citing staffing shortages.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

    A security officer leapt over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, newly released video shows. The footage, released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the child Dec. 9 after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn’t breathing. Morales, an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months, told the agency she performed the infant version of the Heimlich maneuver, placing the baby face down on her arm and patting him on the back to get him breathing again.

  • Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

    Floyd, who was from Houston, was killed last year by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

  • COVID-19 cases at Hawaii force the cancellation of Friday's Hawaii Bowl

    Hawaii was set to play Memphis on Friday.

  • More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total at 169

    The Marine Corps discharged 66 Marines in the past week for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine as mandated by the military, outpacing the other services at discipline related to the shots. The latest Corps actions, which came as COVID-19 cases surged across the country as a result of the omicron variant, brought the total number of Marines booted out of the service for vaccine refusal to 169. “The speed with which the disease transmits among individuals has increased risk to our Marines and the Marine Corps’ mission," the Marine Corps said in a statement, even as the percentage of those at least partially vaccinated remained at 95%, the same as last week.

  • Dax Shepard bonds over dirt bikes with 8-year-old daughter: 'This is as happy as I get'

    The 46-year-old actor is a proud girl dad.

  • Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' sets records, keeps the star in green

    “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the gift that keeps on giving.

  • Boosters are the best defense against omicron. But that message isn't getting through.

    For weeks now, as public health experts have warned about the COVID-19 omicron variant and its incredible ability to infect people, they've followed the bad news with good: booster shots available to every adult in the U.S. drive protection against omicron back up. One of a few glimmers of scientific optimism in the omicron era is that the variant can be held at bay or kept to a very mild infection when people get a boost. Among the most vulnerable Americans — those over 65 years old — it's slightly higher, but still low: Just over 60% have gotten their booster shots, according to White House data presented last week.

  • 'Platoon' star Willem Dafoe breaks down his famous death scene from Oliver Stone's 1986 Vietnam War classic

    Dafoe shares his memories of making "Platoon" and playing the Green Goblin in the original "Spider-Man."

  • Woman who texted boyfriend to kill himself pleads guilty

    A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages pleaded guilty Thursday to involuntary manslaughter. Under terms of a plea deal, Inyoung You, 23, received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge in Suffolk Superior Court from profiting from her case in any way. The sentence means You can avoid time behind bars if she adheres to all the terms of her probation, which includes continued mental health treatment and community service.

  • Ted Kaczynski, the 79-year-old Unabomber, transferred to prison medical facility

    Theodore Kaczynski - who came to be known as the "Unabomber" for killing three people and injuring many more in a series of mail bombings over 17 years - has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility known for treating inmates with significant health problems, a Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman said Wednesday. Kaczynski was transferred on Dec. 14 from the supermax prison in Florence, Colo., where he was serving multiple life-in-prison sentences, to FMC Butner, a federal medical center i

  • Omicron puts restaurants back in 'dire' straits as cancellations mount, traffic drops

    Closed doors, canceled reservations and sparse dining rooms are once again the order of the day for eateries battered by COVID-19 restrictions over the last two years.

  • Despite Reforms, the Texas Electricity Grid Is Still Vulnerable to Cold

    ABILENE, Texas — Donna Boatright lives alone now in the modest one-story house where her husband, Benny, froze to death. Each day, she lights a candle by his photograph. Before bed, she tells him good night. A slim 60-year-old who worked at the inn on a nearby Air Force base and let his beard grow each winter, Benny Boatright died in his bed under layers of blankets, not long after a massive power failure plunged millions of Texans into the bitter cold and darkness in February. “I found him,” Do

  • Exclusive-U.S. to lift travel curbs on eight African countries - source

    The Biden administration will lift travel restrictions on eight southern African countries imposed last month over concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 Omicron variant, a senior administration official told Reuters. Foreign nationals who are barred from the United States because they have been in one of the eight countries within the prior 14 days will again be allowed on U.S.-bound flights leaving after 12:01 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, the official added. The United States on Nov. 29 barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who had recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in an "abundance of caution" over the variant detected in South Africa.

  • Dangerously cold air and a snowy Christmas are on tap for B.C.

    A Christmas snowstorm is on the way for much of southern B.C. The snow is a prelude to a spell of dangerously cold air that’ll stick around deep into next week.

  • Eggnog creamed spinach? 'Top Chef' Richard Blais shares why the festive beverage is his secret weapon for adding holiday cheer to classic side dish

    What can you use to kick creamed spinach up a notch? Chef Richard Blais says eggnog is the perfect way to give the classic side some holiday spice.

  • Report: NBA, NBPA closing in on deal to adjust COVID-19 protocols amid massive league-wide surge

    The new plan could let players return after just six days of testing, instead of the current 10-day quarantine.

  • Robert Pattinson says he "would love" to do his own Batman trilogy

    There’s at least one person in the world who doesn’t have sequel fatigue: Robert Pattinson. Though his upcoming film The Batman, where he’ll take on the iconic role as the Caped Crusader, was planned as a standalone film, Pattinson said that he “would love” to make it a trilogy.

  • 10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For

    A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...

  • Woman convicted for driving over holiday decorations

    A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced to 15 months in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities after she was convicted of running over displays that were part of the "Christmas at the Beach" drive-through light celebration at Rockport Beach last December.

  • MPs should learn from the Queen about sticking to Covid rules, says Mike Tindall

    Politicians should learn from the example set by the Queen, who put the good of the nation ahead of her personal feelings even at her husband’s funeral, her grandson-in-law has said.