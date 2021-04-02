US lifts Trump-era sanctions against ICC prosecutor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fatou Bensouda
The sanctions against Fatou Bensouda were announced after she launched an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan

The US has lifted sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) top prosecutor Fatou Bensouda.

The sanctions were imposed under former President Donald Trump over the court's investigation's into alleged war crimes by the US in Afghanistan, and US ally Israel in the Palestinian territories.

Announcing the move, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions "were inappropriate and ineffective" and called for closer co-operation.

The US is not a member of the ICC.

The US has also removed Phakiso Mochochoko, head of the ICC's Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, from the Specially Designated Nationals list, and has terminated a separate 2019 policy on visa restrictions on specific ICC personnel.

Mr Blinken said in a statement that Washington continued to "disagree strongly with the ICC's actions relating to the Afghanistan and Palestinian situations", and that it objected to the ICC's "efforts to assert jurisdiction over personnel of non-States Parties such as the United States and Israel".

Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for greater co-operation between the US and the ICC

"We believe, however, that our concerns about these cases would be better addressed through engagement with all stakeholders in the ICC process rather than through the imposition of sanctions," he said.

He added that the US was encouraged by reforms being considered to help the ICC "prioritise its resources and to achieve its core mission of serving as a court of last resort in punishing and deterring atrocity crimes".

Last year, the Trump administration accused the ICC of infringing on the US's national sovereignty when it launched its investigation into potential war crimes committed by US troops, the Taliban and Afghan forces in Afghanistan.

Announcing the sanctions, Mr Blinken's predecessor Mike Pompeo called the court a "thoroughly broken and corrupted institution".

The ICC responded that the sanctions were an attack on international justice and the rule of law.

Ms Bensouda is leaving her job in June, and will be succeeded by British human rights lawyer Karim Khan.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Myanmar's neighbour Thailand unlikely to toughen stance on coup

    Thailand has slightly hardened its language on Myanmar by saying it is "gravely concerned" about escalating bloodshed since a Feb. 1 coup, but close military ties and fears of a flood of refugees mean it is unlikely to go further, analysts say. That leaves Thailand out of step with some members of the 10-strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as they seek to ramp up pressure on the junta, but could also position it as a possible mediator. The closeness of the Thai and Myanmar armies was underscored by a request from Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, to Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to "support democracy" within days of ousting elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Myanmar junta cuts internet, protesters say they will not surrender

    Protests have taken place almost daily since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1. Hundreds of civilians have been killed in a crackdown by security forces that has drawn international condemnation. On Friday, security forces opened fire at a rally near Myanmar's second city Mandalay, wounding four people, two critically, according to three domestic media organisations.

  • 'Our hearts are hurting.' April the Giraffe, who became a YouTube sensation, dies at Animal Adventure Park

    April the Giraffe, an internet sensation whose pregnancies and live births captured hearts across the world was 20 years old when she was euthanized.

  • Teens said beauty YouTuber James Charles sent them sexual messages. Here's how the explosive sexting scandal unfolded.

    Some of James Charles' early accusers were met with skepticism online, but they're being re-examined after Charles apologized.

  • Watch it again: Opening Day flyover at Fenway Park

    For the first time ever, aircraft from 3 different New England states took part in the Red Sox Opening Day flyover: an F-15 from Barnes Air National Guard Base in Mass.; an F-35 from Vermont’s Air National Guard (Green Mountain Boys); and a Tanker plane from Pease Air National Guard Base in N.H.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • Two more Oath Keepers added to larger conspiracy; suspects provided security for Roger Stone

    Joshua James and Robert Minuta, two members of the Oath Keepers, were added to a larger federal conspiracy case in the deadly assault on the Capitol.

  • Victims identified in mass killing at Southern California business, suspect charged with 4 counts of murder

    The names of those killed were released Friday shortly after the man accused of targeting and killing them was charged with an array of crimes.

  • Facebook bans 'voice of Trump' from platform

    An interview with the ex-president was posted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Facebook.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • Garden centres 'failing to stop peat sales'

    Just one of 20 retailers contacted by The Wildlife Trusts says it will remove peat from its shelves this year.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.

  • Thai court voids order for ex-PM to pay $1B for rice losses

    A court in Thailand on Friday annulled a 2016 order by the country’s Finance Ministry for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 35.7 billion baht ($1.1 billion) in compensation for losses incurred by a money-losing rice farming subsidy program that her 2011-2014 administration launched. The country's Central Adminstrative Court said the 2016 payment order lacked a legal basis since Yingluck was not responsible for the alleged corruption because it was carried out operationally by other officials. The court said the Finance Ministry failed to prove Yingluck was directly responsible for the financial losses.

  • All-Star Game yanked from Georgia in response to voting law

    Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game on Friday over the league’s objections to sweeping changes to Georgia voting laws that critics — including the CEOs of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola — have condemned as being too restrictive. The decision to pull the July 13 game from Atlanta’s Truist Park amounts to the first economic backlash against Georgia for the voting law that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp quickly signed into law March 25. Kemp has insisted the law’s critics have mischaracterized what it does, yet GOP lawmakers adopted the changes largely in response to false claims of fraud in the 2020 elections by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

  • U.S., Iran head to Vienna for indirect nuclear deal talks

    Iran and the United States said on Friday they would hold indirect talks in Vienna from Tuesday as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers. Tehran has ruled out face-to-face bilateral discussions, but the presence of both Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital - welcomed by Washington as a "healthy step forward" - will help to focus efforts to bring all sides back into compliance with the accord.

  • Matthews scores 24th goal as Leafs earn 3-1 win over Jets

    Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 24th goal and goaltender Jack Campbell stayed unbeaten this season and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday to extend their lead atop the North Division to three points. Adding to the Jets woes, captain Blake Wheeler did not play after the first period. The teams meet again Friday at Bell MTS Place as Toronto continues its four-game road trip.

  • The Miami hospitality sector is booming — so why are workers in short supply?

    As demand in the leisure and hospitality sector roars back to life during a wave of reopenings, Miami-area employers say they are finding it increasingly difficult to fill roles to meet it.

  • A beginner's guide to broadband internet, the most popular type of internet in the US

    Broadband is high-speed internet service - usually defined as 25Mbps or faster - sent through cable, DSL, fiber, or satellite connections.

  • Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime

    Terrence Ross hit two key jumpers late in overtime, Wendell Carter III scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night. The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball but led 109-105 with 1:28 left in overtime after Steven Adams rebounded Nickeil Alexander-Walker's miss and slammed it home.

  • Jersey Street starts to fill with Red Sox fans

    Red Sox fans are ready for the team's home opener at Fenway Park.