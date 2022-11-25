US-Listed Chinese Stocks Eye First Weekly Drop of November

Henry Ren
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in the US are falling Friday, on line for their first weekly decline this month, with surging Covid cases and increasing curbs across the country hurting optimism that restrictions will be lifted any time soon.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index of 65 Chinese stocks is down 3.2%, bringing the benchmark’s weekly loss to 5.9%. Internet stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. fell more than 4% each, while online lender Lufax Holding Ltd. slumped 25% after slashing profit guidance.

After hopes of a pivot from Beijing’s zero-tolerance stance on the pandemic fueled a rebound in Chinese stocks earlier this month, China’s struggle to contain a wave of new infections delivered a reality check for investors this week. Nationwide Covid cases topped 30,000 on Thursday for the first time ever, forcing many localities to ramp up restrictions.

Zhengzhou, home to the largest iPhone manufacturing site, is under an effective five-day lockdown. Soaring cases sparked control measures and panic buying in some districts of Beijing. These curbs came after China issued a sweeping 20-point playbook earlier this month, which called on local officials to ease off on mass testing and movement restrictions.

Yet, Wall Street is turning increasingly bullish on Chinese stocks, with Bank of America strategists the latest to recommend buying the nation’s equities for 2023. The government’s pledge to boost the ailing economy with monetary policies, including a cut in the reserve requirement ratio on Friday, also offered hope.

The Golden Dragon Index has rallied 20% in November, on track for its best month since September 2007. The MSCI China Index has risen 21% as of Thursday, which would mark its best monthly performance this century if the gains hold.

(Updates with share-price moves after the open.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US Avian Flu Outbreak Worst on Record With 50 Million Dead Birds

    (Bloomberg) -- The American outbreak of avian influenza is officially the worst on record with 50.54 million dead birds, according to the US Department of Agriculture.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsPanic Buying in Beijing as Covid Surge Spurs Creeping RestrictionsThe highly pathogenic virus was found at a

  • Ocala police personnel provides Thanksgiving meals and cheer to the community

    Ocala police officials are giving their $30 Thanksgiving dinner allowance to those less fortunate to help provide meals throughout the community.

  • Aveva's shareholders accept Schneider's $12 billion software takeover

    France's Schneider Electric won control of Aveva, one of Britain's biggest tech companies, on Friday after minority shareholders approved an offer valuing the industrial software firm at 9.9 billion pounds ($11.9 billion). France's Schneider, which already owned nearly 60% of Aveva, upped its offer to 3,225 pence earlier this month after several major investors threatened to reject its previous 3,100 pence offer, which they termed "opportunistic".

  • Market strategist: Investors are rotating ‘into old school economy names’

    Edison Group Director of Research Neil Shah joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss equity markets, investor sentiment, and the expectations for stocks next year.

  • Why Jabil (JBL) Appears a Solid Investment Proposition Now

    With healthy fundamentals and strong inherent growth potential, Jabil (JBL) appears to be a solid investment option at the moment.

  • Amazon Stock is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Hits to its e-commerce business and slowing growth in Amazon Web Services make this stock a risky buy.

  • Tesla stock climbs, shrugging off recall of about 80,000 cars in China

    Tesla Inc.’s stock rose 1.9% before the opening bell Friday, shrugging off the recall of about 80,000 cars in China. The China recall, which was due to software and seat-belt issues, came just days after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recalled over 300,000 Tesla (TSLA) cars over potential taillight failures. Separately, Tesla owners in several regions have reported price drops at supercharging stations, according to the Electrek website.

  • Wall Street gives thanks, eyes year-end whoosh: McGeever

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) -As Wall Street reopens after the Thanksgiving holiday, investors are looking for one final push to ensure 2022 ends up being merely grim rather than the bloodbath most had feared. According to Ryan Detrick, chief markets strategist at the Carson Group, of the 23 years since 1950 when the S&P 500 has been down year-to-date on Thanksgiving, it has risen in the remaining weeks of the year 14 times. The average year-to-date losses on Thanksgiving days in these years was 10.5%, and the average rise post-Thanksgiving through Dec. 31 was 1.5%.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling This High-Flying Stock. Here's Why You Should Buy It Instead

    Cathie Wood remains optimistic. Her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have continued to scoop up stocks during the steep downturn this year. But she's apparently not optimistic about all of her ARK holdings.

  • Analysts Say These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    As the year winds toward its close, it’s time once again to engage in the age-old practice of picking out the changes that lie waiting in the year ahead. Wall Street’s stock pros are hardly immune from this; every year, they tag their top picks from the equity markets for the calendar change, and this year is no exception. The analysts are looking ahead toward the post-New Year market landscape, and picking out potential winners for investors to consider. We've opened up the database at TipRanks

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Down 38% to 49% That You Can Buy Right Now

    Both of these stocks have great long-term prospects and offer an attractive dividend in the meantime.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock

    Investors anxiously await the quarterly release of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F regulatory filing. It reveals which stocks Warren Buffett's holding company bought and sold during each quarter, and that gives investors lots of food for thought about investments. The third-quarter filing offered some interesting news for Buffett-followers, such as a new position in building products company Louisiana-Pacific.

  • Carvana's Stock Proves How Much Wall Street Knows

    Warren Buffett, a billionaire and one of the greatest investors of all time, loves to talk about Wall Street analysts, in that he loves to explain how useless they are for anyone seeking guidance on investing. People should come to their own conclusions about a company before buying its stock, Buffett says, or just sock all of your money into an S&P 500 index fund if you’re feeling lazy. Carvana, the used car seller whose stock has been in a freefall for the last year, is a good case in point wi

  • Tesla stock bulls and bears react to Elon Musk's $700 billion crash. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Citi and others say could happen next

    "We believe the year-to-date pullback has balanced out the near-term risk/reward," Citi analyst Itay Michaeli said about Tesla stock.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Confluent has upgraded its forecasts for this year three times, which could be a sign of things to come in 2023.

  • ‘You need to go through crises’: Cathie Wood says this crypto crash is a massive opportunity, still sees Bitcoin soaring 6,000% to $1 million — here are her 3 big sector bets

    Another batch of crypto millionaires could be made — starting today.

  • 25 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 25 highest-paying monthly dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read 10 Highest-Paying Monthly Dividend Stocks. As high-interest rates and inflation have pulled down the market this year, dividend stocks are gaining a lot of traction […]

  • FTX owned an $11.5 million stake in a tiny rural bank in Washington state with just 3 employees, bankruptcy hearing shows

    FTX's investment was double the net worth of Farmington State Bank, the 26th-smallest bank in the US, which is based in a rural farming town.

  • Want to Open a CD Today? Here's Why You'll Need to Proceed With Caution

    There are benefits to putting your money into a certificate of deposit, or CD. For one thing, you'll generally get to lock in a higher interest rate on your cash than what a savings account will pay you. Meanwhile, you may be particularly drawn to a CD right now because these products have been offering up higher interest rates lately.

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.