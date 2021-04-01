US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks

  • FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing in Washington. The Biden administration has created an initiative aimed at helping critical industries, like the electric utility and water sectors, protect against damaging and destabilizing cyberattacks. “Our aim is to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the core technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity," Neuberger said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, April 1. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo a woman works at a computer in New York. The Biden administration is not planning to step up government surveillance of the U.S. internet even as state-backed foreign hackers and cybercriminals increasingly use it to evade detection, a senior administration official said Friday. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
1 / 2

Cybersecurity Critical Systems

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo White House deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger speaks during a press briefing in Washington. The Biden administration has created an initiative aimed at helping critical industries, like the electric utility and water sectors, protect against damaging and destabilizing cyberattacks. “Our aim is to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the core technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity," Neuberger said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, April 1. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ERIC TUCKER and ALAN SUDERMAN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Biden administration official says the government is undertaking a new effort to help electric utilities, water districts and other critical industries protect against potentially damaging cyberattacks.

“Our aim is to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the core technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity," Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. "That’s it in a sentence. Clear, clean goal, but it’s going to take a lot of work to get there.”

The public-private partnership reflects the administration's concerns about the vulnerability of vital systems, including the electric grid and water treatment plants, to hacks that could cause catastrophic consequences to American life. Though there is a history of government working with utilities, officials believe the threat has increased as more utility systems are connected to the Internet, and the Biden administration wants to make fast progress in blocking any attacks.

The administration, meanwhile, has grappled in its first 60 days with responses to two major cyber intrusions. In the first, Russian hackers snuck malicious code into a software update pushed out to thousands of government agencies and private companies. The second even more widespread hack affected untold thousands of Microsoft Exchange email servers, a breach the company says was carried out by Chinese state hackers.

Microsoft created a single -click tool to fix the issue after the White House encouraged the company to find a simple method for cleaning up from the hack. As a result, the number of compromised systems fell from 100,000 to less than 10,000 and “it keeps dropping," Neuberger said.

She said one idea that was contemplated was whether Microsoft could push a patch to all compromised systems to effectively “vaccinate” them. Though it was determined that that was not technically feasible in this case, the government will continue to work with the private sector to explore that idea in future cases.

Neuberger is also the administration’s point person in responding to the so-called SolarWinds hack, in which suspected Russian hackers breached at least nine different federal agencies. The AP reported this week that the hackers gained access to email accounts belonging to the Trump administration’s head of the Department of Homeland Security and members of the department’s cybersecurity staff whose jobs included hunting threats from foreign countries.

Neuberger said there were “gaps” in basic cybersecurity defenses at some of the nine agencies affected, which has hampered officials’ ability to determine what the hackers accessed.

She said the administration has identified five specific modernization efforts as a result of its review of how the SolarWinds hack happened, including using technology that continuously monitors for malicious activity and requiring greater use of multi-factor authentication so systems can't be accessed with a stolen password alone.

That threat to critical infrastructure was laid bare in February after a hacker’s botched attempt to poison the water supply of a small Florida city raised alarms about how vulnerable the nation’s utilities may be to attacks by more sophisticated intruders.

A local sheriff said that the water supply of Oldsmar, population 15,000, was briefly in danger when an unknown hacker used a remote access program shared by plant workers to briefly increased the amount of lye — sodium hydroxide — by a factor of 100. Lye is used to lower acidity, but in high concentrations it is highly caustic and can burn. It’s found in drain cleaning products.

A supervisor monitoring a plant console about 1:30 p.m. saw a cursor move across the screen and change settings and was able to immediately reverse it. The intruder was in and out in five minutes. Suspicious incidents are rarely reported and usually are chalked up to mechanical or procedural errors, experts say. No federal reporting requirement exists, and state and local rules vary widely.

The nation’s 151,000 public water systems lack the financial fortification of the corporate owners of nuclear power plants and electrical utilities. They are a heterogenous patchwork, less uniform in technology and security measures than in other rich countries.

On Wednesday, federal prosecutors charged a Kansas man who they said accessed a rural water district’s protected computer system without authorization and “performed activities that shut down the processes at the facility which affect the facilities cleaning and disinfecting procedures.”

Recommended Stories

  • Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims belies improving labor market conditions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. That was confirmed by other data on Thursday showing a measure of manufacturing activity soared to its strongest level in more than 37 years in March, with employment at factories the highest since February 2018. Initial claims have been distorted by backlogs, multiple filings and fraud, making it difficult to get a clear signal on the labor market's health from the weekly data.

  • Patriots' Robert Kraft addresses free-agency binge, draft misfires

    The New England Patriots were quite active during the NFL's free agency period, spending a league-record $165 million in guaranteed money. While the Patriots added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wideouts Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, among others, Patriots owner Robert Kraft acknowledged Wednesday that being active in free agency isn't the desired path toward long-term success.

  • Apple removes Siri's female voice as its default and adds two new voices

    To address gender biases, Apple added two new voices that users can choose from.

  • Boat carries 1,200 survivors from Mozambique militant attack to safety

    PEMBA, Mozambique (Reuters) -A boat carrying 1,200 survivors of a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique reached safety in the port of Pemba on Thursday, some of them crying on arrival after spending days hiding in the bush. Aid workers were at the crowded port to give food to those disembarking from the green and white ferry, while police and soldiers kept control of crowds of people excited to see relatives rescued during the attack that began last week in Palma, a Reuters reporter at the port said. An emotional Mariamo Tagir, who arrived on the ferry, told Reuters TV that she had spent seven days in the bush, crying every day.

  • Critics say scaled-back Arkansas hate crimes bill is a farce

    Arkansas legislative leaders on Thursday introduced a drastically scaled-back hate crimes measure that no longer explicitly refers to race, sexual orientation or gender identity, drawing the the ire of longtime proponents of such laws. The new bill removes other specific classes that were covered in a hate crimes measure introduced last year that hasn't even made it as far as a committee hearing, including sex, disability or military service. Arkansas is one of three states without a hate crimes law, along with South Carolina and Wyoming.

  • UK police officer convicted of belonging to neo-Nazi terrorist group

    LONDON (Reuters) -A British police officer has been found guilty of membership of a banned neo-Nazi group and owning extremist material including the manifesto of Norwegian mass killer, becoming Britain's first serving policeman to be convicted of a terrorism offence. Benjamin Hannam, 22, a probationary police constable with the London Metropolitan Police, was found guilty on Thursday of belonging to National Action, a far-right organisation. National Action was banned in 2016 after it praised the murder of Jo Cox, a female member of parliament who was killed in a frenzied street attack by a Nazi-obsessed loner.

  • The economy is 'growing strongly' despite 2021’s violent rotations: strategist

    Simeon Hyman, ProShares Global Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the outlook for economic recovery and broader markets in the latter half of 2021.

  • Biden’s cabinet meeting proves the reality TV presidency wasn't renewed

    Biden’s first full cabinet meeting was a return to the staid old way of doing things – not worshipping the president like Trump’s cabinet Joe Biden speaks during a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House as Antony Blinken, left, and Lloyd Austin, right, listen. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP Poor old Joe Biden. He might have won the electoral college and the popular vote but he’ll never feel the love of his underlings like Donald Trump did. The former president’s first full cabinet meeting in June 2017 remains an unparalleled opera of oleaginousness. Secretary after secretary all but flung themselves at his feet, sang songs of praise and paid homage to the divine emperor of the universe. Has any parent ever known such undying adoration from their child? Only King Lear from Goneril and Regan, perhaps. And most telling was the fact that the world was allowed to see it. Trump made sure it was one more chapter in his reality TV presidency. Not really Biden’s style. His first cabinet meeting on Thursday was relocated to the East Room because of coronavirus restrictions – the 16 permanent members wore face masks and sat in a giant square with empty chairs between them – but was otherwise a return to the staid old way of doing things. The main item on the agenda was not the American president’s sculpted handsomeness, nor his towering intellect, nor his indubitable virility, nor his ability to hit holes in one, but merely his freshly announced $2tn infrastructure plan. Flanked by the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, with the vice-president, Kamala Harris, opposite, Biden said he was asking five cabinet members to “take special responsibility to explain the plan to the American public”. He took no questions from the media and, after less than two and a half minutes, reporters were ushered out. “I thank the press for being here, but I’ll talk to you all later.” The 16 permanent members wore face masks and sat in a giant square with empty chairs between them. Photograph: Leigh Vogel/EPA But even this brief glimpse behind the curtain spoke volumes about how much has changed. White men composed nearly three-quarters of Trump’s cabinet; they make up only a third of Biden’s. On Thursday the East Room included Harris, the first woman and first woman of colour to service as vice-president; Janet Yellen, the first woman to lead the treasury department; Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay secretary confirmed to the cabinet; and Deb Haaland, the first Native American in a president’s cabinet. “This is the first in American history that the cabinet looks like America,” Biden said. “That’s what we promised we were going to do, and we’ve done it.” If Trump represented a backlash against America’s first Black president, Biden’s cabinet represents a backlash against the backlash. Their refusal to play to the cameras with ever escalating sycophancy was also a reminder that the reality TV presidency did not get renewed for a second season. Ratings are down and, such is the absence of scandals, Biden’s pet dogs are making news for biting people and depositing poo in a White House hallway. Cabinet members like Tom Vilsack and Denis McDonough simply can’t compete with Ben Carson or Rick Perry for comic effect. Spare a thought for the late-night comedians suddenly going cold turkey. How they feasted on that first Trump cabinet meeting, which began with Mike Pence declaring that it was “the greatest privilege of my life to serve as the vice-president to the president who is keeping his word to the American people”. Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff, followed up: “We thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you’ve given us to serve your agenda.” As Trump went around the room, nearly every secretary strove to outdo the one before in the olympics of obsequiousness. Late-night comedian Stephen Colbert summed up: “These are adults, some of them are billionaires, and they’re just happy to have their leashes yanked as the cameras roll for the dear leader. “I did not know that Trump has such a strict ‘please check your balls at the door’ policy. Honestly, this is next-level weird. This is an unprecedented public stroke-fest for an emotionally frail man.” It was, of course, funny until it wasn’t. In a country where politics is the new religion, with all its faith and fervour and absolutes, worship of that particular Messiah led all the way to the deadly storming of the US Capitol on 6 January. Ordinary Joe is more in the vein of Bertolt Brecht: unhappy the land that is in need of heroes.

  • The First Pink Supermoon of 2021 Will Rise in the Sky Next Month

    Head outside on the night of Monday, April 26, 2021.

  • Older women are less likely to get COVID-19 vaccines than older men

    The vaccine distribution disparity represents a shift in attitude from December, when men were more likely to say they would not get a jab than women.

  • 8 Women With Psoriasis Share How They Keep Their Skin in Check

    Lifestyle changes, a good skin-care routine, and mind-body techniques can make a difference.

  • What’s in Biden’s $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

    President Biden on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping $2.3 trillion plan to rebuild and modernize America’s infrastructure, create millions of new jobs and strengthen the nation’s competitiveness, particularly with China. “This is not a plan that tinkers around the edges,” Biden said during a speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday. “It is a once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we’ve done since we built the interstate highway system and the space race decades ago.” More than just roads and bridges: The White House says the proposal, which it is calling the American Jobs Plan, would modernize highways and roads, fix bridges and upgrade ports, airports and public transit systems. The administration is quick to add, though, that the plan will go well beyond rebuilding crumbling transportation infrastructure to also invest in other areas, including eliminating lead pipes to provide more Americans with clean drinking water; renewing the electric grid; building or renovating housing, schools and other public buildings; and expanding access to high-speed broadband. The administration is also emphasizing that the plan would help address economic inequality and speed efforts to fight climate change by transitioning to green energy sources. “This is the moment to reimagine and rebuild a new economy,” The White House said in a document detailing the new proposal. “The American Jobs Plan is an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China.” What’s in the Biden plan: In all, Biden is calling for more than $2 trillion in spending over eight years. The chart below from The Washington Post provides a useful visual breakdown, but the major categories include: $621 billion for transportation infrastructure and resilience: The plan would modernize 20,000 miles of highways and roads; fix the 10 most "economically significant” bridges and 10,000 others; double federal funding for public transit with an $85 billion investment; and provide another $80 billion for Amtrak. The plan also includes $25 billion for airports; $17 billion for waterways, ports and ferries; $20 billion for road safety programs and another $20 billion to undo neighborhood divisions caused by highway projects. Biden is also calling for a $714 billion investment to spur use of electric vehicles and “win the EV market.” $580 billion for manufacturing; research and development; and job training: This includes $180 billion to advance research in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors and biotech along with money for climate research and clean energy. $400 billion for the care economy: The White House says essential home care workers are among the lowest paid, and that one in six workers in the sector live in poverty. Biden is calling for funding to expand Medicaid access to home or community-based care for seniors and people with disabilities and giving care workers increased pay and stronger benefits. $313 billion for schools and housing: The plan calls for more than $200 billion in tax credits and grants to build and improve affordable housing and $100 billion to "upgrade and build new public schools, through $50 billion in direct grants and an additional $50 billion leveraged through bonds." $111 billion for clean water: Biden proposes to replace 100% of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines and upgrade water systems. $100 billion for digital infrastructure: Biden wants to build “future proof” broadband infrastructure to extend high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas and reach 100% coverage nationwide. How Biden proposes to pay for it: Broadly speaking, infrastructure spending has strong bipartisan appeal given that it can create jobs and deliver improvements to both blue and red regions. The obstacle to enacting any infrastructure plan has typically been how to pay for it — whether to raise new revenue, cut other spending or borrow more to cover the costs. “Everybody’s for doing something about infrastructure,” Biden said Wednesday. “Why haven’t we done it? No one wants to pay for it.” Biden’s preferred method of paying for his plan is through corporate tax increases, though the White House says it would take 15 years of his tax hikes on businesses to offset the eight years of spending. Biden would raise the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from the 21% set by the 2017 Republican tax overhaul. Biden would also impose a higher global minimum tax on U.S. multinational corporations to discourage them from moving operations offshore. He would also levy a 15% minimum tax on the income corporations report to investors, eliminate provisions that allow companies to avoid taxes on some foreign earnings and wipe out tax breaks for fossil fuel producers. The plan also calls for increased enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service to crack down on corporate tax avoidance. Republicans quickly denounce the plan: Elements of the plan, including the proposed tax increases, are already being met with objections from Republicans and business groups. “It’s like a Trojan horse,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Wednesday. “It’s called infrastructure, but inside the Trojan horse it’s going to be more borrowed money, and massive tax increases on all the productive parts of our economy.” Biden said he has already spoken with McConnell about his plan and is open to other suggestions to pay for infrastructure improvements. “I’m going to bring Republicans into the Oval Office, listen to them, what they have to say, and be open to other ideas. We will have a good-faith negotiation,” Biden said Wednesday. But the chances of bipartisan cooperation are slim at best. “There is virtually no path to getting Republican votes. It’s too big, too expensive, and chalked full of tax increases that are nonstarters among Republicans,” Brian Riedl, a former aide to Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) now at the libertarian-leaning Manhattan Institute think tank, told The Washington Post. Effects on the debt: Biden touted his plan as “fiscally responsible,” saying that it would reduce the debt over the long term. Budget watchers said they were pleased that the administration is — in principle, at least — trying to pay for its proposed new spending. “It is both notable and admirable that the Biden Administration supports fully paying for their infrastructure package,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which seeks long-term debt reduction. There are already questions, though, about Biden’s proposal to offset eight years of spending with 15 years of tax revenue. “Put another way, roughly half of the spending will be paid for,” tweeted Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. The Washington Post’s Heather Long notes that using standard accounting, Biden’s plan would add close to $1 trillion to the U.S. debt over a decade. And MacGuineas said that the cost of the plan is high and that any new spending should be paid for sooner than 15 years. Why it matters: Biden continues to go big. “[E]ven spread over years,” The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley writes, “the scale of the proposal underscores how fully Mr. Biden has embraced the opportunity to use federal spending to address longstanding social and economic challenges in a way not seen in half a century.” And this is just the first half of a two-part plan, with the second part of Biden’s economic overhaul, called the American Family Plan and focused on what the administration has called “human infrastructure,” set to be released in a matter of weeks. What’s next: The White House is reportedly hoping to make progress on the plan by Memorial Day, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly told her fellow Democrats that she’d like to pass the package by July 4. The path ahead is highly uncertain, though. The plan’s hefty focus on climate change and other elements not directly related to physical infrastructure are bound to face pushback. “The White House argues these should also be viewed as critical infrastructure, but others see them as partisan Democratic priorities,” writes the Post’s Long. “This second $1 trillion in spending is where much of the debate is going to center. Biden will have to chose, as he did on the stimulus package, whether to take some of this other spending out to try to win GOP votes, or to stick to his plan and pass the bill with only Democratic votes.” Given GOP objections, Democratic leaders are likely to be spending the next couple of months trying to craft a plan that can win the support of a majority of their members. But intraparty divisions mean that pushing ahead on a partisan basis won’t be easy either. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • The Tom Cruise deepfakes were hard to create. But less sophisticated 'shallowfakes' are already wreaking havoc

    DARPA's deepfake experts mapped out the wide world of fake media - and how hard they are for its adversaries to pull off.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • Analysis: Bumpy road ahead for Biden's infrastructure plan

    Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, released Wednesday, would go well beyond the usual commitments to roads and bridges to touch almost every part of the country. It's a down payment on combating climate change, a chance to take on racial inequities, an expansion of broadband, an investment in manufacturing and a reorienting of corporate taxes to pay for everything.

  • 'Stop it': PNG raps Facebook for COVID-19 misinformation, says hurting vaccine push

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Misinformation shared on Facebook is the biggest threat to Papua New Guinea's COVID-19 vaccine plans and the social media giant must take steps to "stop it", the Pacific country's health minister said on Thursday. Conspiracy theories about vaccines are so entrenched that even frontline health workers are hesitant to take the shot, Jelta Wong said at a talk with an Australian think tank that was streamed online. "Facebook is our biggest conspiracy theorist platform," Wong said at the Lowy Institute talk, adding people should not rely on unverified claims on Facebook to guide their approach to vaccines.

  • India Covid-19 vaccination for 45+: Third phase launched as cases rise

    The decision has come amid a sharp increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

  • Britain’s Top Bishop Ends the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Backyard Wedding Debate

    Steve Parsons / WPA Pool / Getty ImagesThe Archbishop of Canterbury, the leader of the Anglican church, has broken his silence to confirm that no, Harry and Meghan did not get married in secret three days before their official wedding, as they told Oprah Winfrey.The archbishop’s comments in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica are likely to be the final word on the subject after the couple themselves last week clarified to The Daily Beast that what Meghan described as a marriage taking place three days before the televised ceremony was actually a private blessing.In an unusual intervention, Justin Welby said he would have committed a “serious criminal offence” if he had signed a “false” marriage certificate. Welby has come under pressure from some within the church to clarify the situation as other vicars have said they were being asked to carry out outdoor weddings following the interview. Under Church of England laws a religious wedding ceremony can only take place in a church.The marriage certificate, showing the date of the wedding as May 19, the date of the televised ceremony watched by a billion people, was published last week by British newspaper the Sun.In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, 39, said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Meghan added: “No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”Meghan’s remarks were initially taken at face value, leading to some unease that their formal ceremony was effectively a sham.Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.In the new interview, the Most Rev Justin Welby said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”In the wide ranging interview, Welby also discussed the dangers of “vaccine nationalism” and described Pope Francis as “a real reformist in many, many areas.”The suggestion of a secret wedding was just one revelation in the explosive Winfrey interview, which raised serious questions about how the royals treated Meghan. The couple alleged an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns” about how dark their children’s skin would be.Buckingham Palace issued an equivocal statement after the interview saying that “recollections may vary.” Prince William told journalists: “We’re very much not a racist family.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Report says Britain is a model for racial equality

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain should be seen as a "model for other white-majority countries" but more still needs to be done, a review into race inequality said on Wednesday, a conclusion that provoked fury from critics who branded it a "whitewash". The report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government after widespread Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer, triggered by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the United States. "Put simply we no longer see a Britain where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities," Tony Sewell, the commission's chairman, said in a foreword to the report.

  • Activists push to #CancelRent as pandemic drags on

    Housing activists in New York are calling for the cancellation of rent for the duration of the pandemic, echoing other rallies and strikes nationwide, as many Americans struggling to make monthly rent payments face eviction.NEW YORK HOUSING ACTIVIST, DAWN MILLER: "I have not worked since March 11, 2020."#CancelRent movement activist Dawn Miller was a food server at Brooklyn College until she was laid off a year ago when the pandemic began and is currently facing a 14-day notice to vacate her Brooklyn building:"...we are fighting for rent to be canceled, which means we don't want rent to be canceled forever. We are asking for rent cancelation, so for the duration of the pandemic. Until we are able to go out there and work where we can pay our rental. If we are not working and there is no way we can pay the rent."Since last spring, over 280,000 tenants have been evicted in 27 U.S. cities, according to data from Princeton University's Eviction Lab. And roughly $57 billion is owed in back rent, according to Moody's Analytics.Other activists like Fitroy Christian are calling for more federal relief to help tenants pay back rent."In 2008, the last serious economic downturn that we had, they found a way to find trillions of dollars for the super-wealthy. Overnight, they found it. We're saying it is time for tenants and poor people to get that type of consideration."Landlords - some of whom haven't been paid in nearly a year - say they are hurting financially too, and are being unfairly vilified for a housing crisis created by a once-in-a-century health crisis.Meanwhile Miller, a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Jamaica, says this year has been especially tough for her and her family:"I am the sole breadwinner. And I have to be going out independently to join the long food lines to get some food. It's, it's been a very difficult year finding food and trying to find work. But putting my health at risk to find work at the same time, it's hard."