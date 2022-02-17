US loses gold to Canada in hockey, Shiffrin skis out; Two-woman bobsled on Friday
Mikaela Shiffrin will leave Beijing without an individual medal. US women's hockey falls to Canada in gold medal game. Kaillie Humphries returns Friday.
It took us 33 years to get to Sunday, but only three hours to take us back.
The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee called the decision not to award American figure skaters the silver medal they won in the team competition an outcome that is “frankly, unfair to the athletes.” “There's no question that our team wants to go home with the medals in their hands,” CEO Sarah Hirshland told The Associated Press in a video interview Thursday from Beijing. The International Olympic Committee has determined it will not award any medals from competitions involving Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater whose positive test for a banned substance was revealed after she led her team to the gold medal last week.
Three U.S. women advanced to the free skate but struggled to break into medal contention in an event that has been overshadowed by the latest Russian doping scandal. The dominant Russians had three of the top four spots, and Alysa Liu was the only American breaking into the top 10, in eighth. “We’ve just got a focus on delivering a more solid long program.”
For figure skating, you can see some of the most dramatic action happening rink-side at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, especially when it comes to the anxious theatrics on display at the "kiss and cry." The kiss and cry refers to the area where skaters await their scores postperformance and is a term coined in the 1980s by Finnish skating official Jane Erkko.
Minutes after failing to score in the shootout as the Americans’ last chance to stay alive at the Olympics, captain Andy Miele took off his gloves to wipe the tears coming out of his eyes. With one bad bounce in the final minute of regulation that became the tying goal and an unsuccessful shootout, the United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Beijing Games after a shocking 3-2 loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals Wednesday. The previously unbeaten U.S. that earned the top seed in the knockout round and looked poised for a deep run instead was dealt the same result as the 2018 group in the last Olympics without NHL players.
Each year, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off the season with its pinnacle event — the Daytona 500. The 64th annual running is set for Sunday, Feb. 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/FOX Sports App) at Daytona International Speedway. And like any big event, some unique quirks are part of the build up. The […]
Kwak Yoon-gy gave his silver medal some K-pop panache in Beijing.
Highlights and analysis of Canada's 3-2 win over the USA in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Speedskater Daniil Aldoshkin apologized after he flashed his middle fingers following Russia's win over Team USA in the men's team pursuit semifinals.
