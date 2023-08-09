US lottery player wins $1.58bn Mega Millions jackpot

The recent Mega Millions jackpot is the third largest in US history

A winning ticket in Florida has matched every number to win a $1.58bn (£1.18bn) Mega Millions lottery jackpot, the third largest in US history.

The winning ticket was sold at a supermarket in Neptune Beach in northern Florida near Jacksonville.

The lucky draw follows 31 consecutive drawings since the Mega Millions' last winning ticket won in New York on 18 April.

The odds of winning the jackpot are estimated to be one in 300 million.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and a gold "mega ball" of 14.

The identity of the winner has not yet been revealed. Florida law mandates that winners who net $250,000 or more are exempt from public disclosure for 90 days from the date in which the prize is claimed.

But Florida Lottery must reveal their name, city of residence and amount won to any third party who requests the information.

Street addresses and telephone numbers are kept confidential.

The complete pay-out of $1.58bn is available to winners who opt for an annuity, meaning that the money is doled out over the course of 30 years.

Winners who seek their winnings in one lump sum will receive an estimated $783m. The money is subject to federal taxes, and state taxes in many parts of the US.

The prize is among the largest seen in US history.

In November, a winning Powerball ticket sold in the city of Altadena near Los Angeles netted a local man a record-high $2.04bn jackpot.

Another $1.586bn prize was split among three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Mega Millions tickets - which are sold for $2 - are available in 45 US states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.