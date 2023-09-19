US M1A1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine soon, says Austin

American-made M1A1 Abrams tanks will soon arrive in Ukraine, according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, who was speaking at the 15th Ukraine Defense Contact Group ‘Ramstein’ meeting in Germany on Sept. 19.

"History will show the full folly of [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin’s reckless, cruel, and unprovoked invasion of his peaceful neighbor. In this war, time is not on Putin’s side. Time is never on the side of a dictator who launches an imperial war of choice,” Austin said.

"The people of Ukraine are fighting in self-defense for a just cause. They are fighting to save their futures and secure their freedom. And they have the guts and the persistence to outlast the Kremlin."

Earlier, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said that the first ten Abrams tanks would soon arrive in Ukraine.

Along with the tanks, Washington, D.C., plans to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank munitions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine