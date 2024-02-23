A US-made M1 Abrams can be seen opening fire on the Russians in Ukraine's first video of the tank in battle

An M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank fires during the Tank Gunnery Competition, TIGERCOMP on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, August 29, 2019. US Marine photo by Sgt. Tayler P. Schwamb

Ukraine's defense ministry posted the first video showing its new Abrams tanks in battle on Friday.

Ukraine received the powerful US-made tanks last fall.

The Abrams adds significant firepower to Ukraine's capabilities.

Newly released video footage offers a first look at the heavy US-made Abrams tank in combat in Ukraine.

When the US delivered the tanks to Ukraine last fall, it added significant capabilities to Ukraine's ground forces. It comes with challenges as well, but the American-made tank is widely considered to be among the most capable in the world.

The new video from the 47th Mechanized Brigade, which was shared by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Friday, shows the Abrams driving through snowy winter conditions. Later footage captures the lethality of the tank as it fires on Russian positions in battle, marking a first for the tank.

Abrams in action.



📹: 47th Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/Xd0cPEPu57 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 23, 2024

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed this is its first video of the Abrams tank in action on the battlefield. "Thanks to the partners from the United States for these weapons and in general for supporting Ukraine in the war for independence," it wrote.

The first documented use of the Abrams in Ukraine, in this case near Avdiivka where heavy fighting has been ongoing for months, is a significant moment. Ukraine received these tanks, 31 in total, last fall, but they weren't rushed into the fight.

When the tanks were delivered, Kyiv's largely unsuccessful summer counteroffensive was winding down and raising questions about what was next for Ukraine's forces and how weapons like the Abrams would be used in the coming months.

At that time, it was unclear whether the Abrams would be best employed to help defend against renewed Russian advances or better saved for a potential future counteroffensive.

US Marines with the Combined Arms Company in Bulgaria and members of the Norwegian Army drifted their 126,000 pound M1A1 Abrams tanks around an ice track as part of their pre-exercise training in Rena, Norway, Feb. 18, 2016. US Marine Corps

The new footage highlights the strengths the Abrams brought to Ukraine's arsenal of mostly aging Soviet armor previously augmented by the delivery of German-made Leopard tanks and British Challengers.

The tough armor makes it heavy, but its powerful engine keeps it mobile. The tank delivers a certain shock factor in battle, and as far as its offensive capabilities go, it was built to defeat Soviet armor, and it's done exactly that in past conflicts.

But the Abrams isn't without its challenges. The engine is a gas guzzler, and the tank requires complex maintenance that could prove an issue for Ukraine's strained logistics channels.

Experts with experience on the tank previously told Business Insider that despite any difficulties with that, the Abrams would easily make a difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.

