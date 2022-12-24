US Mail carriers were robbed in Sacramento County. Can you help find the suspects?

Two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint in the past week by assailants armed with semi-automatic handguns, according to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

About 6 p.m. Dec. 17, a hooded and masked suspect approached a carrier at the cluster mailbox units at the Rivercrest Apartments on La Riviera Drive in Sacramento, Crime Stoppers said.

The mail carrier believed the gun the suspect was carrying was a Glock with a red and white striped camouflage slide, authorities said. The carrier was not harmed during the robbery.

About 10 miles away, around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20, a second armed robbery of a carrier took place in Rio Linda, according to Crime Stoppers.

On Rinetti Way, two men got out of a light gray Dodge Charger, the second Crime Stoppers report stated. One ran toward the mail carrier carrying a black handgun while another attempted to open the passenger side door of the mail truck.

A gray Dodge Charger suspected to be involved with the armed robbery of a U.S. mail carrier is seen Dec. 20, 2022, in Rio Linda, California. This was the second armed robbery of a postal carrier in three days.

Both suspects fled in the Charger. The carrier was not harmed in that incident either.

It was unknown what was stolen in either robbery. The Crime Stoppers reports also did not state if the incidents are known or suspected to be related, but did note that suspects in such cases in “the Bay Area and Stockton will often travel to Sacramento as well.”

Anyone who has information is asked to call (800)-AA-CRIME (222-7463). If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward.