US man confesses to rape, murder of two tourists near German castle

A 31-year-old US man accused of murder stands in the dock in a courtroom in the district court. Following the violent crime against two American tourists not far from Neuschwanstein Castle, the trial of a fellow countryman of the two victims began on Monday. The 31-year-old is on trial for murder, rape resulting in death and attempted murder at Kempten District Court. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The 31-year-old US citizen accused of brutally attacking two women near southern Germany's famed Neuschwanstein Castle last year confessed to the crimes of murder, rape resulting in death and attempted murder on his first day in court on Monday.

His lawyer read out a statement in court, saying "the accused committed the inconceivable offence."

Both women, aged 21 and 22, were also from the United States but prosecutors alleged that the man did not know them.

The attack on the two women took place on June 14 during a hike near the Marienbrücke bridge, a popular spot to view the 19th-century fairy tale palace that sits high upon a hilltop in Bavaria.

Prosecutors said the man met the women on the hiking trail and then lured them to a more remote location off the path.

He then allegedly threw the 21-year-old to the ground and began choking her. When her friend tried to help, the man pushed the 22-year-old into the gorge. She suffered numerous injuries as a result of the 50-metre fall, but survived.

The man then continued to strangle and rape the younger woman, prosecutors said, until he was startled by two witnesses to the crime. He then pushed his victim into the gorge, where she died.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

The court had initially scheduled six days for the trial, with a judgement expected in mid-March.

With around 1.5 million visitors a year, Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most most visited - and photographed - tourist attractions in Germany. Neuschwanstein is said to be the inspiration for Disney's "Cinderella" castle.

A 31-year-old US man accused of murder is led into the courtroom at the regional court. Following the violent crime against two American tourists not far from Neuschwanstein Castle, the trial of a fellow countryman of the two victims began on Monday. The 31-year-old is on trial for murder, rape resulting in death and attempted murder at Kempten District Court. Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa