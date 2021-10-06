US man sues psychic who 'promised to remove ex-girlfriend curse'

A fortune teller reading a tarot card.

A California man is suing a psychic who he says falsely claimed she could remove a curse put on his marriage by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend.

Mauro Restrepo said Sophia Adams promised she could save his marriage if he paid $5,100 (£3,742) to exorcise the spell, according to a fraud suit filed with the Torrance Superior Court.

Ms Adams allegedly told Mr Restrepo he and his family would be "unhappy and in danger" if the curse was not lifted.

He is now seeking $25,000 in damages.

Included among several other allegations made by Mr Restrepo are charges of negligence, civil conspiracy and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Mr Restrepo said that he contacted Ms Adams after searching for psychics on Google.

Ms Adams' website bills her as a "psychic love specialist" and "Ph.D Life Coach," which the suit claims "made plaintiff more confident that he was speaking with a professional that could help him".

During the session, Ms Adams read his tarot cards and told him he had "mala suerte", or "bad luck", placed on him "by a witch hired by his ex-girlfriend" and unless the curse was removed it would ruin Mr Restrepo, his children and his marriage, the court papers say.

Despite making an initial deposit of $1,000, Mr Restrepo says that Ms Adams' "did not in any way help" his marriage and he had been suffering from sleepless nights, anxiety and anguish.

The lawsuit also names as defendants Ms Adams' husband, daughter and landlords.