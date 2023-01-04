US Manufacturing Contracts for a Second Month, Prices Ease

US Manufacturing Contracts for a Second Month, Prices Ease
Reade Pickert
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity contracted for a second month in December, capping the steepest annual slide in the key factory gauge since 2008 and helping to further tame price pressures.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity fell to 48.4 last month, the lowest level since May 2020 and down from 49 in November, according to data released Wednesday. Readings below 50 indicate contraction. The figure was in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The ISM index dropped 10.4 points in 2022, the biggest annual retreat since the Great Recession. The purchasing managers group’s measure of prices paid for materials fell for a ninth-straight month, the longest stretch of declines since 1974-1975.

Last month, the new orders and production gauges shrank, with each sliding to the weakest levels since May 2020 and signaling a further softening in demand. Measures of exports and imports also contracted.

Thirteen manufacturing industries reported contraction last month, led by wood products, fabricated metals, chemicals and paper. Only the primary metals and petroleum industries expanded.

Taken together, the data highlight how the shift in consumer spending preferences toward services and away from goods paired with rising interest rates and waning global economic activity are weighing on factories.

Shrinking demand paired with easing supply-chain constraints pushed the supplier deliveries gauge to 45.1, the lowest level since March 2009. A reading below 50 indicates faster delivery times.

One silver lining of Wednesday’s report was the continued easing in input costs. The group’s gauge of prices paid for materials fell to 39.4, the lowest since April 2020.

Select Industry Comments

“Skilled labor shortages are huge, putting a lot of pressure on existing personnel. Electronic components still a major supply chain issue...” - Computer & Electronic Products

“Customer demand continues to be depressed. While 2023 pipeline is looking very positive, current demand is significantly down.” - Chemical Products

“Orders are really slowing down in the original equipment sector. We haven’t seen a major output decrease because we are still eating away at our back orders.” - Transportation Equipment

“Lead times are returning to normal for most of our suppliers, while some of our smaller suppliers are struggling to remain staffed up enough to keep up with orders.” - Food, Beverage & Tobacco

“The continued uncertainty in the economy has resulted in customers delaying their commitments for capital purchases, which is impacting our fourth quarter sales and lowering our forecast for the first quarter of 2023.” - Machinery

“Business is slowing down and forecast to decrease by the end of the first quarter or second quarter.” - Fabricated Metals

“Overall, supply chain conditions have stabilized tremendously since the fourth quarter of 2021. Issues remain, but the list is quite a bit shorter. Customer demand is very strong, and the outlook is positive for 2023.” - Miscellaneous Manufacturing

Manufacturing headcount also expanded in December, with ISM’s employment gauge rising to a four-month high. The government’s December jobs report will be released Friday and is expected to show payrolls across the economy climbed 200,000.

--With assistance from Kristy Scheuble.

(Adds industry commentary)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Our Take on December Manufacturing PMI

    Clearly in contraction territory, the December figure follows the 47.7 for November and taken together they point to "one of the sharpest" declines since 2009. Given what we learned earlier this morning across the other manufacturing PMI reports for China, Taiwan, eurozone and the UK from S&P Global, this color isn't that surprising. The data for S&P also sets the stage for the December Manufacturing PMI from ISM, which is expected to fall to 48.5 vs. November's 49.0 reading.

  • Those who invested in WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) five years ago are up 7.8%

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • 6 Creative Date Night Ideas You Can Do This Winter

    Wintertime is a season of comfort. If you're like most people, the cold weather makes your fireplace, couch, and Netflix hold a special place in your heart—especially when it comes to date nights. And with the long winter ahead—aka "cuffing season"—you may want to kick things up a notch for a very special, romantic time with your special someone. So we've come up with six creative date night ideas you can enjoy this winter at home. (Not to mention, Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so

  • Kofi Kingston Launches GoFundMe For CLICK Project To Help Junior High Students In Ghana

    Kofi Kingston launches a GoFundMe for his project to help […]

  • Josh Dobbs: I am excited to lead this weekend

    Quarterback Josh Dobbs waited nearly six seasons to make his first NFL start, but his wait for No. 2 will be far shorter. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Monday that Dobbs will start for the second straight week and a win would position him for an even longer run with the first team. [more]

  • CES 2023: What to expect from the tech conference set to kick off in Las Vegas

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show from Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss the expectations for the 2023 CES tech conference, including the reveal of Sony’s first-ever EV.

  • EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election

    WASHINGTON (AP) — What was expected to be a day of triumph for House Republicans coming into the majority turned […] The post EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Whisper networks' thrive when women lose faith in formal systems of reporting sexual harassment

    The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Whisper networks – informal channels that women use to warn others about sexual harassment, abuse or assault – take root because formal reporting systems can re-traumatize people who have been harmed. That’s what I found while conducting research on this topic for my dissertation. These networks form when women are determined to protect each other once they learn of misconduct, because their experience has shown the

  • Trump Urges Holdout Republicans to Back Kevin McCarthy for Speaker

    Conservatives have blocked the House from electing a leader of the chamber, delaying opening of session.

  • U.S. manufacturing sector contracts, prices decline in December-ISM

    U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December, but weakening demand amid higher borrowing costs pushed a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs to the lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, signaling that goods disinflation was underway. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.4 last month from 49.0 in November, contracting for a second straight month. That was the weakest reading since May 2020, when the economy was slammed by the first wave of COVID-19 cases, and pushed the index just below the 48.7 level, which the ISM says is consistent with a recession in the broader economy.

  • US Stocks Fluctuate as Traders Parse Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks fluctuated as latest jobs data pointed to a resilient labor market, which remains a key concern for the Federal Reserve. Treasuries trimmed earlier gains while the dollar pared declines.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerBattered by Covid, China Hits Pause on Giant Chip Spending Aimed at Rivaling USThe S&P 500 wavered

  • At Benedict's summer home, a town mourns its beloved visitor

    The shopkeeper named her daughter after him. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is particularly beloved in Castel Gandolfo, where he joined a centuries-long list of pontiffs who summered at the papal villa overlooking Lake Alban in the hills south of Rome. Benedict’s death has hit its residents hard, since many knew him personally, and had already said their emotional farewells when he uttered his final words as pope from the palace's balcony overlooking the town square on Feb. 28, 2013.

  • A possible ‘life-threatening’ error got Texas popcorn recalled in Florida, 7 other states

    Packaging so inadequate it created a four-way food allergy danger caused a recall of all flavors of Avery’s Savory Popcorn shipped to eight states.

  • The 46 contracts that account for Dolphins’ $18.4 million in dead cap

    Only five teams have less, according to Spotrac.

  • Raleek Brown’s big Cotton Bowl is a sign of things to come, and not surprising to his USC teammates

    #USC knows that Raleek Brown, who shined in the Cotton Bowl, is going to bust out and get much better. This game was a springboard into spring ball and next season.

  • Beer companies pivot from hard seltzer to embrace canned cocktails

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses why beer companies are turning away from hard seltzer to canned cocktails.

  • Who is at fault for Auburn Football’s recent demise? Mike Farrell weighs in

    "The Godfather of College Football recruiting" weighs in on several topics around the sport, including Auburn's decreased production.

  • GE HealthCare shares rise in market debut

    But the healthcare unit, in which GE will hold a 19.9% stake after the spin-off, has been a bright spot in recent quarters, as strong demand for its medical equipment and services allowed it to raise prices. GE HealthCare - which will operate imaging and ultrasound devices, patient care solutions and pharmaceutical diagnostics businesses - expects its addressable markets will expand to $102 billion by 2025 from $84 billion in 2021. The company will be present in more than 160 countries and have about 51,000 employees worldwide, GE HealthCare said on Wednesday.

  • ISM: U.S. manufacturing sector contracts again, signs of goods disinflation emerge

    U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December, but weakening demand amid higher borrowing costs pushed a measure of prices paid by factories for inputs to the lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, signaling that goods disinflation was underway. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday that its manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.4 last month from 49.0 in November, contracting for a second straight month. That was the weakest reading since May 2020, when the economy was slammed by the first wave of COVID-19 cases, and pushed the index just below the 48.7 level, which the ISM says is consistent with a recession in the broader economy.

  • Nevada parents sue school district over daughter’s ‘pornographic’ assignment

    Two Las Vegas-area parents are suing the Clark County School District over an assignment they say their high school-aged daughter was required to complete, a lawsuit alleges.