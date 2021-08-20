US Marine plucks baby to safety over wall at Kabul airport

U.S. Marines lifted an Afghan baby over a razor-wire fence Tuesday at the Kabul airport as thousands try to flee Taliban rule, video showed.

The baby in the footage was reunited with his or her father, said Maj. Jim Stenger, a Marine Corps spokesman.

"I can confirm the baby was reunited with their father and is safe at the airport," he said. "This is a true example of the professionalism of the Marines on-site."

The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/k4bevc2eHE — Omar Haidari (@OmarHaidari1) August 19, 2021



The Marine Corps posted a similar image Friday on Twitter of one of its Marines holding an Afghan child.

A Marine assigned to the 24th MEU calms an infant during an evacuation at #HKIA Kabul, Aug 20.



U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the @StateDept with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in #Afghanistan. @USMARCENT @CENTCOM#Marines pic.twitter.com/dKKxjsa8Wq — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 20, 2021



"A Marine assigned to the 24th MEU calms an infant during an evacuation at #HKIA Kabul, Aug 20," the post read. "U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the @StateDept with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in #Afghanistan."

Thousands of desperate Afghans have tried to find a way to the airfield where military planes continue to evacuate people from the country.

The baby in this photo has been reunited with its father, per Marine Corps spox Maj. Jim Stenger.



"I can confirm the baby was reunited with their father and is safe at the airport. This is a true example of the professionalism of the Marines on site ..." https://t.co/EhCvHXT9MF — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 20, 2021



A woman threw a baby over the barbed wire fence, trying to give him or her to the U.S. soldiers, and a U.S. soldier caught the child and returned the child to the woman, according to a report.

Some Afghans are reportedly being trampled as they try to push their way in at the airport.

