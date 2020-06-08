A US Marine veteran stood outside the Utah State Capitol with the words 'I can't breathe' taped over his mouth for so long that his shoes started melting into the ground

US Marine veteran Todd Winn stood outside the Utah State Capitol for three hours in full dress uniform in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

US Marine veteran Todd Winn stood outside the Utah State Capitol building in Salt Lake City on Friday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Winn stood for three hours in full dress uniform as temperatures rose to 100 degrees. It was so hot that the heels of Winn's shoes melted off.

He held a sign that read: "Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and countless others."

Black tape covered his mouth with the words "I can't breathe" written across it. Winn said he wanted his protest to be an "extended moment of silence."

Todd Winn, a US Marine veteran, made a powerful statement while supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday, standing alone in full dress uniform in front of the Utah State Capitol as temperatures rose to 100 degrees.

Winn, a two-time Purple Heart recipient, stood outside for three hours in complete silence with a thick piece of black tape across his mouth. The tape featured the words "I can't breathe" written across it.

"Justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, and countless others," a sign clutched in one of his hands said.

During the display, temperatures became so hot that the heels of Winn's shoes melted off.

Winn stood in the same spot for three hours. He refused water and barely moved, except to take a knee and stand at attention.

"I saw the tape over his mouth and I said, 'Oh my god, this is unbelievable,"' photographer Robin Pendergrast, who captured Winn's solo protest for the Black Lives Matter movement, told Insider.

"I knew that the statement he was making was pretty special for a lot of people."

Pendergrast had been driving by the Capitol to see if any demonstrators were gathering early for a protest that afternoon when he first spotted Winn.

"I see this single blue figure, standing in front of the opening panel to the Capitol, with a homemade banner on a stick," Pendergrast recalled.

He was immediately struck by the image of Winn, alone in his full military uniform.

"I had to get out and support him," Pendergrast said. "Immediately, the respect was there."

One of Pendergrast's photos was later shared to Reddit, where it quickly received 126,000 upvotes and 4,000 comments.