US Marines helicopter reported missing with five on board

The CH-53E Super Stallion has been in service with the US Marines for decades (file image)

Rescue teams are searching for a US Marine Corps helicopter that went missing while on a flight to California.

The helicopter, a CH-53E Super Stallion, was "reported overdue" by Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego, early on Wednesday.

Five marines were travelling on the helicopter, which was flying from an airbase near Las Vegas.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is helping with the search.

In a statement, the Marine Corps said the missing Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is headquartered in Miramar.

Fire crews were alerted to the missing aircraft at 02:20 local time on Wednesday (10:20 GMT) and dispatched crews to an area near Lake Morina, California, but were unable to find the helicopter.

Their search efforts were hindered by heavy snow and wintry conditions, officials said. The incident came as the area was experiencing a winter storm that has included heavy rains and several inches of snow in mountainous areas.

First introduced to active service in 1981, the CH-53E Super Stallion is considered a mainstay of Marine Corps aviation and usually serves in a transport role. It can carry up to 37 passengers in its normal configuration.

In addition to carrying troops, the helicopter - which is also used by the US and Japanese navies - can be used in combat and to transport supplies.

In August, a Marine Corps pilot was killed when his F/A-18 Hornet jet crashed in the same area near to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Marine Corps Super Stallions have been involved in several serious accidents in the past.

In April 2018, for example, four troops were killed when their Super Stallion crashed near El Centro, California while on a training mission.

In a separate incident in January 2016, 12 Marines were killed when two Super Stallions collided over the Pacific near Oahu in Hawaii.