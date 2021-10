Bravo

Toya Bush-Harris is getting into the fall spirit. The Married to Medicine cast member is officially ushering in the autumnal season by decking out her Atlanta home with some festive decorations. On October 2, Toya took to her Instagram Stories to show off the stunning fall-inspired décor outside her sprawling estate. As captured in the snapshot below, the mom of two adorned the entryway to her home with two wreaths featuring red and yellow maple leaves and a pair of harvest-themed signs reading,