US maritime liability rules changed after 2019 boat fire

STEFANIE DAZIO
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal lawmakers have changed 19th-century maritime liability rules for accident victims and their families in response to the 2019 boat fire off the coast of Southern California that killed 34 people.

The Small Passenger Vessel Liability Fairness Act was included in the $858 billion defense spending bill that President Joe Biden signed Friday.

It updates the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, under which boat owners were able to limit their liability to the value of the remains of the vessel. In the case of the Conception, the scuba diving boat where an inferno trapped 33 passengers and one crew member in the bunkroom below deck off Santa Barbara three years ago, the boat was a total loss.

Now owners of small passenger vessels can be held legally responsible for damages in accidents and incidents, regardless of the boat's value afterward.

The final version of the law, sponsored last year by California Democrats Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, is not retroactive and will not apply in the case of the Conception, one of the deadliest maritime tragedies in recent U.S. history.

“This is an important change, inspired by the families of the 34 precious lives lost on the Conception in 2019, that will ensure families of future maritime disasters do not face the same antiquated laws when seeking the support they deserve,” Carbajal, who represents the area where the disaster occurred, said in a news release.

The 1851 law is a time-tested legal maneuver that has been successfully employed by owners of vessels from the Titanic to countless others, some as small as Jet Skis. It has its origins in 18th-century England and was meant to promote the shipping business.

A suit filed by the Conception's owners to limit their liability remains ongoing in federal court.

The Passenger Vessel Association, a trade group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Juilliard places professor on leave amid sexual harassment accusations

    The Juilliard School has placed the former chair of its composition department on leave while an outside law firm investigates allegations of sexual harassment, according to The New York Times. Robert Beaser, 68, was placed on paid leave on Dec. 16, the same day a group of New York-based composers published an open letter calling on…

  • Zelenskiy thanks Biden for Patriot system, will ask for more

    STORY: "This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskiy told a White House news conference, standing next to U.S. President Joe Biden.Zelenskiy and other senior Ukrainian officials have long pleaded with allies to provide more anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems to help counter Russian missile strikes against power generating plants and other critical infrastructure.The Patriot is considered to be one of the most advanced U.S. air defense systems and offers protection against aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. It typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.

  • 3 Hot Stocks Going Into the Holiday Weekend

    All three of these top-ranked stocks have recently gone on nice runs, giving shareholders some holiday cheer. Can the strength spill over into the new year?

  • Craig Wright Can Appeal Satoshi Defamation Finding, Norwegian Court Rules

    Claims by Twitter user Hodlonaut that Craig Wright is a “fraud” and “scammer” for claiming to found bitcoin will come under a judicial gaze once more

  • Adults did nothing after child accused pastor of molesting her, Nevada police say

    The girl’s guardian said she did not believe her, as the girl was “known to make things up for attention,” according to Las Vegas police.

  • UPDATE 6-U.S. House to vote on $1.66 trillion spending bill on Friday

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides more money for Ukraine's defense, restricts the Chinese-owned TikTok app and reforms presidential election certification, a top Democrat said. About two hours after the Senate passed the measure funding the government through Sept. 30, No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer said the lower chamber would not take up the legislation until Friday morning as it performed some final legislative actions to pass it. The bill, which boosts annual funding from about $1.5 trillion, would provide Ukraine with $44.9 billion in wartime aid and bans the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on federal government devices.

  • Oil rises 3% after Russia signals output cut due to price cap

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by more than $2 per barrel on Friday after Moscow said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports, putting the market on track for a second week of gains. Brent crude was up by $2.72, or 3.4%, to $83.70 a barrel at 1:24 p.m. EST (1824 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $79.77 a barrel, up $2.28, or 2.9%. Russia may cut oil output by 5% to 7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

  • King Charles' III property empire includes 7 McDonald's, a Victoria's Secret, and an Apple store

    The Crown Estate's massive portfolio, which includes 17 retail parks and shopping malls, was passed to King Charles III upon the Queen's death.

  • Cut Line: The winners and losers from golf’s most contentious season in history

    In a year-ending edition of Cut Line, we breakdown the winners and, mostly, losers from the most contentious season in professional golf history.

  • Idaho State Police Aren’t Good With The Electric Dodge Charger

    What are they, technophobes?

  • Cadillac CT5 V Blackwing Takes On Hellcat Challenger

    Who does the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 better?

  • 10 Vandalized Dream Cars That Will Shake You

    Check out these heartbreaking photos of destroyed collector cars.

  • Guy Rescues Abandoned Project Mustang II

    Should he have just left it to sit for the next guy?

  • Boeing resumes 777X flight testing after recent engine issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Thursday it had resumed flight testing of its 777X jets after an inspection in October found an engine issue. GE said last month it was reviewing a technical issue that occurred during GE9X post-certification engineering testing of the plane, and had decided with Boeing to remove the engine and send it to a test facility in Ohio for engineering test runs. The 777X, also known as the 777-9, is a larger version of the 777 wide-body jet and has been in development since 2013.

  • Hate rush hour? This $140,000 Chinese electric car can fly over traffic jams

    An electric flying car designed to escape traffic in China may go into mass production in 2025. Xpeng Aeroht, which was founded by high-school dropout Zhao Deli, 45, in 2013, is an affiliate of XPENG and the largest flying car company in Asia, according to the company's website. The Xpeng X2, which includes four electric engines and eight propellers, is designed to be flown in times of traffic jams or road obstacles.

  • Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue

    Washington State Patrol said the driver of the car caused the crash. There were no major injuries.

  • Tesla doubles rare discounts on mainstay vehicles amid demand concerns

    Tesla Inc is offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles (EV) delivered in the United States this month, its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow and EV tax incentives loom. The latest discount came just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed restrictions on EV incentives until March, meaning Teslas and other U.S-made electric vehicles are likely to qualify for the full $7,500 credits temporarily. Analysts also worry that rising interest rates and CEO Elon Musk's controversial Twitter management could hurt the Tesla brand and sales.

  • Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Hanse,’ the 157-Foot Workhorse Explorer That’s Seen More of the World Than Your Yacht

    The expedition vessel just went through a refit that transformed the research vessel into a luxurious superyacht. Sort of.

  • Should you start your car and warm it up in cold weather? Here's why you don't.

    With conditions below freezing in Nashville, here's why you should not warm up your car and other ways to prepare for winter weather.

  • City in Oklahoma says Air Force charter jet damaged runway

    The C-17 Globemaster aircraft is 45 tons heavier than the runway's maximum weight capacity, city officials said in a news release. The plane touched down at the airport Sunday, the city said, ahead of a game against Oklahoma State University on Tuesday. “Airport staff have temporarily patched surface damage to the runway and taxiways but must have the sub-surface assessed for potential long-term damage,” the statement said.