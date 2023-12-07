US Marshal arrested in London, accused of being drunk on flight

TechCrunch

With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. Who influences developers and engineers, with the ‘drug’ of an AI co-pilot, will end up having a huge amount of influence in the future of AI overall.