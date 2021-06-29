US Marshal who shot, killed Frankie Jennings in March won’t face charges, Meck DA says

Saying the officer feared for his life, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III on Tuesday said he won’t prosecute a deputy U.S. Marshal who fatally shot Frankie Jennings at a Charlotte gas station in March.

Eric Tillman, a senior inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service, shot and killed Jennings on March 23 while attempting to serve 16 outstanding warrants at a Citgo station on The Plaza, the Observer previously reported.

In a letter Tuesday to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Johnny Jennings, Merriweather said:

“Given the corroborated evidence that Senior Inspector Tillman was reasonable in his belief that he and other officers faced an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death, the evidence in this case would be insufficient to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Senior Inspector Tillman did not act in defense of himself or another.

“Consequently, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Frankie Jennings.”

Jennings turned 32 on the day of his death.

CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly said in March that Jennings had six Charlotte-based warrants: two for possession of firearm by a felon, and breaking and entering, discharging a firearm within city limits, assault on a female, and damage to property. Jennings also had six traffic warrants and one for marijuana possession in York County, S.C., McNelly said at the time.

Those warrants against Jennings are in addition to three that had come out of Carolina Beach, south of Wilmington, the Observer previously reported.

Carolina Beach police Detective Sgt. Scott Hettinger told the Observer just after the shooting that three warrants were sworn out by the department on March 5. It charged Jennings with three felonies stemming from a confrontation the day prior: assault with a deadly weapon against a government official, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger.

Jennings’ sister told the Observer she had traveled from New York to visit him. Latannya Jennings described him as laid-back person who wouldn’t hesitate to give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He was an important figure to his family in his roles as father, son, brother and friend, she said.

“Most of all, he was human like all of us,” Jennings said during the vigil. “We all bleed the same blood, red.”

Her brother’s life, she said, should not have been ended by law enforcement.

This is a developing story.