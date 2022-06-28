US Marshals in ABQ shoot, kill fugitive who left halfway home

Jun. 28—Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service and its New Mexico-Southwest Investigative Fugitive Task Force on Monday shot and killed a man who was suspected of escaping from a halfway home. The man had been considered an escapee since he did not return to the halfway home on May 29 and investigators say he was armed with a gun when officers found him.

Jimmie Glisson, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service, said task force officers caught up with the man in the parking lot of a Walgreens on San Mateo, north of Montgomery, a little before 4 p.m. and tried to arrest him.

"The subject allegedly brandished a firearm and at least one officer discharged their firearm striking the subject," Glisson wrote in a news release. "Task force members immediately attempted to administer first aid and called Emergency Medical Services; however, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene."

There were no injuries to officers or civilians.

Glisson said the Multi Agency Task Force, led by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, will investigate the incident.

Glisson did not identify the man who was killed but said he was serving the last couple of months of a federal sentence after being convicted of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery and being a felon in possession.

"In addition to the escape charge, the subject was a person-of-interest in an incident on Sunday in Bernalillo, New Mexico, where he allegedly brandished a firearm in the presence of Bernalillo police officers and fled," Glisson said.

Local law enforcement who were called to the area could be seen gathered around several vehicles in the parking lot. Evidence markers had been placed on the ground.

This is the ninth time someone has been shot by local law enforcement agencies so far this year. Albuquerque Police Department officers have shot six people, killing five and Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have shot two people, both of whom were killed. According to Journal records, the last shooting by the U.S. Marshals Service in Bernalillo County was in 2018, when officers shot Wes Allen — a 32-year-old who was reportedly armed with a gun and driving at officers when they shot him more than 40 times at a Motel 6.