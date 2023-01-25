United States Marshals apprehended a 35-year-old fugitive capital murder suspect Tuesday in an abandoned house in Montgomery.

Jeffrey J. Pruitt is accused of capital murder, burglary and assault, according to a press release from the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located Pruitt on Tuesday after receiving a tip from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

"Once the task force arrived at the abandoned residence, Pruitt hid inside a kitchen cabinet, where he was quickly located and taken into custody," CrimeStoppers reported in its release.

Pruitt faces charges in the death of Nakel Johnson, 47, of Montgomery, MPD said Tuesday in a news release.

Johnson died Nov. 15 after being held captive and tortured for two days, according to court records.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jonathan Hoover, 27, on Jan. 5; Reginald Jones, 55, was arrested on Jan. 10. Both were charged with capital murder and felony kidnapping in the death of Johnson.

Affidavits accuse Hoover and Jones of kidnapping and torturing Johnson between Nov. 13 and Nov. 15, holding him hostage in a hotel room. They "forcibly took control over the victim and beat him with multiple objects causing his death," investigators say in court records.

Pruitt and Jones are in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond. Police did not reference the case against Hoover in a release detailing Pruitt's arrest.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: US Marshals apprehend fugitive hiding in abandoned Montgomery house