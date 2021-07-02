US Marshals apprehend third fugitive after September escape

Jul. 2—PIERRE — The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended the last of three inmates who left a Sioux Falls Community Work Center in September 2020.

State prison inmate Liberty Briley was placed back into custody Thursday evening, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Briley is currently being held in the Brule County Jail until arrangements can be made to move him to a facility in Sioux Falls.

Briley left the work center while serving a five-year sentence for forgery out of Hughes County.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.