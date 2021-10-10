US marshals arrest 9 convicted sex offenders in ‘Operation Dunder Mifflin’

Nine convicted sex offenders have been taken into custody under Operation Dunder Mifflin, a multiagency effort led by the U.S. Marshals Service in the city of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The operation — named for the paper company featured in the sitcom “The Office,” which takes place in Scranton — was carried out in coordination with the local police department Aug. 2 to Sept. 17. Cops were able to confirm addresses for 219 convicted and registered sex offenders living in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Of those, 13 were found in violation of sex-offender-registration laws. Nine of them were taken into custody while authorities on Saturday were still searching for the other four, all of them men.

Eight of the offenders arrested were men and one was a woman, all between the ages of 22 and 48. Their convictions ranged from crimes such as indecent assault, sexual abuse of children and statutory rape to corruption of minors, sexual abuse and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse.

The sweeping effort was also supported by the Pennsylvania State Police Megan’s Law Section, which requires authorities to provide information to the public on registered sex offenders living, working or studying in the state.

It’s named for 7-year-old Megan Kanka, who was sexually assaulted and killed in 1994.

