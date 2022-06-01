Yuma County

Members of the United States Marshals Service arrested a man suspected of attempted murder during a drive-by shooting in Yuma, officials said Wednesday.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshall's Service, 27-year-old Danny Ray Lugo and other members of a street gang got into a dispute with a rival gang at a bar which led to a fistfight outside on Aug. 21, 2021.

Officials said Lugo then entered the passenger seat of a vehicle and fired more than ten times at the rival gang members, though no one was fatally injured.

Marshals found Lugo at a family member's home on the eastside of Yuma and arrested him as he left the home on May 8.

Lugo faces attempted first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons, and assisting a criminal street gang.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: US Marshals arrest attempted murder and drive-by shooting suspect in Yuma