US Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for 2021 shooting death of woman found in her apartment

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has arrested a man wanted in connection with the 2021 murder of a woman in her apartment.

Larry Hutson, 52, of the Marion-Franklin neighborhood in Columbus, was indicted June 26 for fatally shooting 46-year-old Felecia Lane on March 9, 2021, in her apartment at her apartment at Columbus Park Apartments on Winslow Drive on the South Side. A maintenance worker contacted police after finding her unresponsive.

Hutson was arrested by the task force on Monday in the 3000 block of East 7th Avenue on Columbus' East Side.

SOFAST is a task force of local, state and federal authorities focused on finding fugitives.

