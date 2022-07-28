US Marshals arrest second suspect in connection with deadly shooting at Brunswick bar

Back on Jan. 15, 2022, several shots were fired inside the Bamboo Lounge on Glynn Avenue in Brunswick. Five victims were wounded in the shooting, while a sixth, 32-year-old Brandon Capers, would die from his injuries.

Action News Jax first broke this story that Saturday in January. Several months passed as Brunswick police searched for the two suspects allegedly involved in the shooting.

On Wednesday, July 27, Antonio LaFrancis Duncan, 28, of Brunswick, was arrested by the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task. Duncan is the second suspected shooter.

According to the Brunswick Police Department, Duncan has been charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Action News Jax told you that 26-year-old, Darren Cowart Jr., was the first suspect arrested in this case. He was found by police on Tuesday, Jun. 14. He is facing a charge of party to a crime of murder.

Brunswick investigators said that both Cowart and Duncan were in a verbal altercation before shooting at each other inside the bar.

The shooting is still being investigated, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.

