US Marshals Service arrest third suspect indicted in 2020 Columbus homicide

The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested the third of three suspects indicted in a July 2020 shooting on Columbus' East Side that left one man dead and another injured.

Gvon M. Thornton, 29, of Columbus, was arrested Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. in theVendome Drive area in Columbus, according to Columbus police homicide Det. Billie Camp-Donovan.

Thornton is accused, along with two other men, of fatally shooting 21-year-old Dalan Wellman and wounding Saidou Sarr on July 26, 2020, Columbus police said in a news release. The two other suspects, Aaron H. Clark, 21, of Whitehall and Marquis B. Smith, 29, of Columbus, were arrested previously and were being held in the Franklin County jail.

All three were indicted in December by a Franklin County grand jury and charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and multiple firearms charges, according to court filings.

Just after 2:10 a.m. on July 26, 2020, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the Story Lounge in the 1400 block of East 5th Avenue on Columbus' East Side. Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics transported Wellman in critical condition and Sarr in stable condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, Downtown. Wellman later died from his injuries at 3:37 p.m. that day.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Columbus police homicide Det. Billie Camp-Donovan at 614-645-4730 ext. 2557 or you can Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Third of 3 suspects indicted in 2020 shootings arrested by US Marshals