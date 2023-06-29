US Marshals believe fugitive wanted for stabbing may be working as tattoo artist in Las Vegas

The U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to locate a fugitive known to be associated with Asian gangs who they believe is now working as a tattoo artist in Las Vegas.

Wanted poster: Authorities recently released a wanted poster for Theodore “Teddy” Li, 36, who has been on the run for over three years. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and violating his Federal Felony Probation out of Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals describe Li as an Asian man who stands at 5-foot-8 with “tattoos over most of his body,” black hair and brown eyes. He is also known to have associations with Asian gangs.

His crimes: Li was convicted in 2010 of possessing a gun while dealing drugs despite being prohibited from having a firearm as a convicted felon, reported 8 News Now. He received a nine-year sentence followed by a five-year supervised release for the convictions.

Li went on the run after being accused of stabbing a nightclub bouncer in the Clarendon neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, multiple times on Dec. 15, 2019. The assailant, who was charged with malicious wounding, reportedly skipped his court appearance for the incident in the following year.

Current location: The U.S. Marshals believed that Li could now be working as a tattoo artist or residing in east Las Vegas or Henderson, Nevada, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Ray Venegas told 8 News Now.

Those who may have information about his whereabouts are encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal Service at 1-877-926-8332.

Authorities advised the public not to approach Li as he is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies.

