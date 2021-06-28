US marshals capture man wanted for Krispy Kreme armed robbery

Jun. 28—U.S. marshals on Saturday arrested a Huntsville man wanted for a September armed robbery of the Krispy Kreme in Decatur.

Decatur police were dispatched Sept. 27 to the Krispy Kreme at 1648 Beltline Road. S.W. and found that the business had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect had fled the area, according to police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez.

Police identified Zachary Cornez Lilley, 32, of Huntsville, as the suspect in the armed robbery on April 9, and issued an arrest warrant for first-degree robbery on April 14, according to Cardenas-Martinez.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Task Force located Lilley and took him into custody Saturday. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail and booked in lieu of a $250,000 bond, Cardenas-Martinez said.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.