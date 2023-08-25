US Marshals charge woman with armed robbery from Ross clothing store

Aug. 24—U.S. Marshals arrested a woman Thursday for her role in a May robbery at a department store in Northeast Albuquerque.

Cassandra Carrillo, 37, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a felony in the May 16 incident.

Carrillo and a man entered the Ross Dress for Less near Menaul and Juan Tabo NE and filled a shopping cart with over $500 of merchandise in two hours, according to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

Police said store security recognized Carrillo and the man as shoplifters who have stolen from the store before. Security guards approached the pair and grabbed the cart when Carrillo pointed a gun at them.

Carrillo grabbed as much merchandise from the cart as she could carry and the pair left the store, according to the complaint. Carrillo was loading the stolen merchandise into a vehicle when she turned toward the store and fired shots at the security guards inside.

Police said fingerprints found in the store, along with video surveillance footage, helped them identify Carrillo as the suspect, and a security guard picked her out of a photo lineup.

An arrest warrant was issued for Carrillo on May 5. She was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday, according to court records.

Court records show that prosecutors are requesting an order to keep Carrillo in custody until a pretrial detention hearing is scheduled.