US Marshals, Columbus SWAT arrest twin brothers for July murder in Italian Village

Twin brothers who have been wanted since July for a Columbus murder have been apprehended.

Levander Davis, 25, of the North Side, and De'Andre Davis, 25, of Italian Village, were arrested Thursday by members of the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Columbus Division of Police SWAT. They are being held in the Franklin County jail.

Arrest warrants were issued for both men July 5 in connection with the murder earlier that day of Roosevelt Carroll III.

Columbus police responded around 12:15 a.m. July 5 to the 700 block of Kerr Street in Italian Village on a report of a shooting. Officers found Carroll III, 31, of the Near East Side, and Roosevelt Carroll Jr., 57, who had both been shot.

Witnesses told officers there was a "verbal dispute that escalated into shots being fired," police said.

Carroll III was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus Division of Fire medics. Carroll Jr. was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

The U.S. Marshals SOFAST task force adopted the investigation and received information that both Davis men were in Columbus. The twins were apprehended Thursday on the 3000 block of East 6th Avenue on the East Side.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: US Marshals, Columbus SWAT arrest twin brothers on murder charges