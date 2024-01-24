US Marshals continue to search for suspect accused of killing wife in 2022

Federal and local authorities are still looking for a 50-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of his wife at her Conover home in May 2022.

Donald Ray Hodges, a.k.a. Tyrone Evans, a.k.a. Unique Hodges, is armed and dangerous and faces a first-degree murder charge.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Hodges’ arrest.

The Conover Police Department responded to the shooting on May 4, 2022, in the 700 block of Second Street SW and found Tinikia Danayale Hodges who was shot to death in her bedroom.

Police encountered Donald Hodges at a Charlotte hotel hours after his wife’s body was discovered.

He appeared to be under the influence and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On May 10, 2022, police got a warrant for first-degree murder and Hodges has not been seen since, the U.S. Marshals stated Wednesday in a news release.

Hodges is 6 foot, 6 inches, and weighs 273 pounds with a muscular build.

He is bald, has brown eyes, and usually has a beard, authorities said.

Hodges has tattoos on his chest and arms, which include “OG” on his chest, a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder, and “Love Shirley Nancy,” as well as a Masonic symbol on his left arm.

“I urge any citizen who knows anything about Mr. Hodge’s location to please take a second and make that information known to us or any local law enforcement officer or agency,” said Terry Burgin, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina. “Please help bring some closure to the murdered victim’s family and loved ones by bringing this wanted fugitive closer to justice.”

The suspect worked as a long-haul trucker and has strong ties to eastern North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New York,” the U.S. Marshals said.

Hodges has a lengthy criminal history, which includes robbery, assault, and weapons charges.

Anyone with information about Hodges’ location is urged to call the USMS Tips Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. Tips also be reported 24/7 through the USMS Tips App.











