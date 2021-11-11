US Marshals discover body inside of car in alley near Cornell Avenue in Springfield

Springfield Police have begun a homicide investigation after U.S. Marshals discovered a deceased body in a vehicle parked in an alley south of the 1900 block of Cornell Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

There was a separate shooting in the 1800 block of Holly Drive earlier Wednesday. It isn't immediately known if the two are related.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force had been in the 1900 block of Cornell apprehending a wanted subject.

While conducting that investigation, marshals observed a suspicious vehicle in an alley.

A news release issued late Wednesday by Springfield Police didn't release any specific information about the subject in the vehicle or why they believed it was a homicide.

Illinois State Police have been called in to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy.

This story will be updated.

