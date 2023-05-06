US marshals: Fugitive last seen with missing Canton girl in Arizona; wanted in Toledo

A missing Canton girl was last seen with a fugitive in Arizona.

The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Saturday announced they are looking for Jonathan Jones, 33, and Kaitlyn Coones, 17.

Jones of Toledo and Coones are believed to be together and were last seen in Arizona near the Mexican border, agents said in a press release. Coones was reported missing April 11 to the Canton police.

According to the agents and court records, Jones pleaded guilty in March to pandering obscene material and child endangerment. He was expected to be sentenced Thursday. The conviction stems from a 2022 case.

A bench warrant was issued April 21 after Jones violated the conditions of an electronic monitoring program. A nationwide warrant was issued Thursday after he failed to appear for sentencing, Wood County court documents showed.

Agents also released descriptions of Jones and Coones:

• Jones is white with blond hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

• Coones is white with brown hair and green eyes, 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or submit a web tip. Reward money is available, and tipsters may remain anonymous.

